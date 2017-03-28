Patriots fall twice, look to rebound against Wynne

The Marion Patriots suffered two defeats this past weekend and look to get back on track tonight with a conference matchup against the Wynne Yellowjackets

MUNFORD, Tenn. — The Marion Patriots (4-7 overall, 1-1 6A/5A-3 Conference) dropped games 2 and 3 of the Best of the West tournament Friday, losing to Trenton’s Peabody Golden Tide (7-1) 7-3 and the hosts Munford Cougars (4-3) 7-2.

Tyler Steele took the mound for the Patriots in the first game, but Marion’s senior ran into trouble early, giving up two runs in the bottom of the first inning.

A walk to Peabody’s leadoff hitter followed by a double to right field by the second batter proved costly as both runs scored on a one-out single to center field, putting Marion in a hole early 2-0. Steele battled back, earning a strikeout getting out of the inning on a fly ball out to left center.

The Golden Tide continued to hit Steele hard in the second inning, driving in two more runs. Two doubles to almost the exact same spot in left field put Peabody up 3-0. The fourth run came around a few batters later as Steele handled a groundball with runners on first and third base, respectively. Steele threw to second for the force out, but the Patriots failed to turn the doubleplay as the batter beat the throw to first, allowing the runner on third to score.

Steele, who Marion head coach Daniel Kelley has praised in the past for his ability to throw strikes, had trouble finding the strikezone with effectiveness, according to Kelley.

“He couldn’t locate down in the zone and couldn’t throw strikes,” Kelley said.

“That was the biggest part of it. Tyler is very similar to Collin (Carpenter) in the fact that he doesn’t have great velocity, and when you don’t have great velocity you can’t pitch up in the zone. So, we have to be below the line pitching.”

The Patriots attempted to score in the top of the third inning. Peyton McElroy led the inning off with a single to left field and advanced to second as Steele got on base due to a Peabody error. However, one out later, McElroy was thrown out at the plate attempting to score on a Mathew Baker double down the third base line.

Steele and Baker were both left stranded.

Peyton Lawhon came on in relief of Steele in bottom of the third and got out of the inning in four batters, only allowing a single.

A relief pitcher took the mound for the Golden Tide in the bottom of the fourth, and the Patriots quickly went to work on the fresh arm.

Braden Woolford and Jackson Randolph started the inning off with a pair of singles, before Woolford was thrown out at third on a fielder’s choice hit by Lawhon. Randolph and Kenta Jones, running for Lawhon, advanced to third and second, respectively, on a fielder’s choice.

McElroy then received a walk, loading the bases and putting the Patriots within striking distance of tying the game.

Marion got their first run of the evening as Randolph scored on a Golden Tide wild pitch. The second run then came around as Jones scored on an infield single by Steele. However, the rally died as McElroy was thrown out at the plate, attempting to score on the same play.

Peabody gained a run back in the bottom of the fourth inning as a lead-off double turned into the Golden Tide’s fifth run of the evening, and the team from Trenton added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Down to their last three outs, Marion scored one more run in the top of the seventh inning. Heath Stephenson reached on a fielder’s choice before advancing to second base on a wild pitch. Walks to Baker and Peyton Walker then loaded the bases with two outs as the Patriots attempted to rally.

Stephenson then appeared to be picked off third, but beat out a run down due to a poor throw by the Peabody third baseman and picked up the third Marion run of the game.

Baker and Walker advanced to third and second, respectively, as the Patriots threatened.

However, a Randolph strikeout represented the last out of the ballgame for the Patriots and sealed the Golden Tide’s 7-3 victory.

Marion dropped the second game of the day to the Munford Cougars 7-2.

Woolford led the Patriots in the beginning of the game against Munford, tossing four scoreless innings and driving in Baker as the Patriots went ahead of the Cougars 1-0.

Woolford, a ninth grader, holds a lot of potential for the Patriots, according to Kelley.

“He located his off-speed stuff down in the zone,” Kelley said. “Braden does have a litter better velocity. He’s not to the point where he can’t pitch above the line just yet, but he does have good potential there.

He’s a battler and a competitor. It’s great to have a good kid who works hard, listens and is a team player.”

Marion’s magic sizzled out in the fifth inning, however, as Woolford ran into some trouble, giving up four runs before being pulled two outs into the inning.

The Patriots return to their home field tonight against a conference foe, the Wynne Yellowjackets (8-5, 3-1).

Marion senior Collin Carpenter takes the mound tonight as the Patriots look to end their current threegame losing-skid.

“We need to play good baseball,” Kelley said.

“That’s what we need to do. We need to put a whole game together offensively and defensively. We need to get leadoff men on base and get hits with runners in scoring position. That’s one of the bigger things that we need to do.”

“We’re mentally disappointed,” Kelley added of the team’s losing streak.

“But, we know we can work through it.”

First pitch against the Yellowjackets is slated for 4:30 p.m. at Marion High School.

By Collins Peeples