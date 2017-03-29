HOEOSCOME HOROSCOPE

For Thursday, March 30, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Until mid-July, you will be thinking and talking more about money and earnings. In fact, you might come up with some good moneymaking ideas. (Write them down.)

Mercury will be in your sign off and on until mid-July. This is most unusual because normally, Mercury is in your sign for just three weeks. This will make you talkative!

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Your ability to do research and work alone or behind the scenes will be excellent for the next three months. Roll up your sleeves and get busy!

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Your interaction with younger people, especially in groups, will increase during the next few months. You might become a leader. You also might help others shape their future goals.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Discussions with parents, authority figures and bosses will be significant during the next several months. You have something to say, and people are willing to listen to you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) You will find it easy to study, write and explore new ideas in the next few months. Many of you will adore travel and making travel plans as well.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) You can make great headway in discussions about wills, inheritances and shared property in the next few months. Respect your own ideas and share them with others.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) For most of the time, the planet Mercury will be opposite your sign until July. This means conversations with partners and close friends will be significant. You also might attract chatty people.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) You will be very hands-on at your job during the next few months. You have energy, ideas and expectations about what you want to achieve.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Trust your creative ideas during the next few months, because you will be resourceful and imaginative. You will also enjoy playful activities with younger people.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Go forward with home repairs during the next few months, because they will succeed. Expect busy family get-togethers and planning discussions as well.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) The next few months will be very busy! Short trips, ideas, increased reading and writing, and studying will keep you on your toes.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are charming, likable and entertaining. You love adventure and travel. You make snap decisions that others find funny. Great news! You are now heading into one of the most powerful years of your life – a time of accumulation. Whatever you have done in the past will now ripen, because it's your time of fruition. (This is a good year to buy and sell.)

