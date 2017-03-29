eBooks offer another way for taxpayers to get helpful information throughout the year

IRS Criminal Investigation releases Fiscal Year 2016 annual report

From IRS Media Relations

IRS.Media.Relations@irs. gov PHOENIX — The Internal Revenue Service today announced the release of its IRS Criminal Investigation (CI) annual report (see attached file), reflecting the significant accomplishments and criminal enforcement actions taken in fiscal year 2016.

IRS CI initiated 3,395 cases in FY 2016 that focused on tax-related identity theft, money laundering, public corruption, cybercrime and terrorist financing. “The IRS continues to work to ensure that everyone is playing by the same rules and paying their fair share,” said IRS Commissioner John Koskinen. “The IRS is committed to fairly administering and enforcing the tax code, and our criminal investigators play a critical role in that effort.”

The CI report is released each year for the purpose of highlighting the agency’s successes while providing a historical snapshot of the make-up and priorities of the organization. The very first Chief of IRS CI, Elmer Lincoln Irey, served from 1919 to 1946 and envisioned releasing such a document each year to showcase the agency’s investigative work.

“I could not be more proud of all that our special agents and professional staff have accomplished in spite of our budget challenges,” said Richard Weber, Chief, IRS Criminal Investigation Division. “Though the total number of cases has dropped for the third consecutive year due to fewer agents and professional staff, we have continued to find ways to become even more efficient and the quality of our cases has never been greater.”

CI is the only federal law enforcement agency with jurisdiction over federal tax crimes. This year, CI again boasted a conviction rate rivaling all of federal law enforcement at 92.1percent. That conviction rate speaks to the thoroughness of the investigations. CI is routinely called upon by prosecutors across the country to lead financial investigations on a wide variety of financial crimes including international tax evasion, identity theft, terrorist financing and transnational organized crime.

CI investigates potential criminal violations of the Internal Revenue Code and related financial crimes in a manner to foster confidence in the tax system and compliance with the law. The 50-page report summarizes a wide variety of IRS CI activity throughout the fiscal year and includes case examples on a range of tax crimes, money laundering, public corruption, terrorist financing and narcotics trafficking financial crimes.

“I’m proud of IRS-CI and the reputation that this agency has as the best financial investigators in the world,” Weber said.

“Regardless of our budget challenges over the past several years, I am proud that we have not lost sight of our impact or mission and that the quality of our cases remains high.”

The Internal Revenue Service has unveiled its 100th eBook — a milestone in IRS efforts to share information to meet the changing needs of taxpayers.

100th eBook The IRS eBooks effort, which began two years ago, offers an easy way to read and review some of the most commonly used IRS tax products. Through eBooks, taxpayers can view Form 1040 instructions, Publication 17 and other frequently used tax publications by using mobile devices such as smart phones, tablets and eReaders.

'This milestone reflects our continuing commitment to share information with taxpayers so they have the information they need in the way they prefer,' said IRS Commissioner John Koskinen. 'Our eBook initiative makes it easier for taxpayers to access common publications, even if they’re using a mobile phone or tablet.”

The eBook format makes it much easier to navigate a publication, adjust the print size and add comments or bookmarks on mobile devices. It also provides accessibility for users who are visually impaired.

The complete list of all eBook publications is available at https://www.irs.gov/formspubs/ ebooks. Tax publications are also available on IRS.gov for free downloading in PDF and HTML versions.

Taxpayers can obtain federal tax forms and publications anytime. All IRS forms, instructions and publications are available on the IRS.gov website. In addition, tax products are generally available online six to eight weeks before paper products are distributed. To view and download tax products, use the ‘Forms and Pubs’ tab on IRS.gov.