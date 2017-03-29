Marcuz notches two goals in overtime loss

Desptite a pair of goals by Ryan Marcuz, the Riverkings fell to the Ice Flyers in a shootout

www.mississippiriverkings. com SOUTHAVEN, Miss. – The Mississippi RiverKings (28-20-3) lose to the Pensacola Ice Flyers (24-19-8) by way of shootout. Ryan Marcuz notched two goals in the overtime loss.

In the opening period, Marcuz tallied a wrister from the slot on a pass from rookie Derek Sutliffe to give the RiverKings a 10 lead. Although, Pensacola would answer back. Josh Harris and Andrew Schmit worked together twice to combine two goals in the period to give the Ice Flyers a 2-1 lead.

In a period consisting of scoring and fighting, the Ice Flyers issued one goal in the period while the RiverKings scored twice.

Pensacola’s Brad Bourke scored with a shot from the point to give the Ice Flyers a 3-1 lead. However, the RiverKings responded with a Dillan Fox wrap around goal to cut the lead to 3-2.

Later in the second period, Ryan Marcuz tallied his 25th goal of the season and second of the game with the help of Derek Sutliffe and Devin Mantha to make it a 3-3 game.

After a scoreless third period and overtime period, the game finished in shootout. Pensacola would hit two of their four shot opportunities to win the game. The RiverKings went 0-4 in their shot chances.

Peter Di Salvo (10-5-1) took the overtime loss for the RiverKings by blocking 36 of 39 shots while Matt Zenzola earned the victory for the Pensacola Ice Flyers by stopping 33 of 36 shots.

From Mississippi Riverkings