‘No days off’ for Pats

Head coach Jed Davis and the Marion Patriots football team is tirelessly at work, putting in offseason hours that could prove to be the difference between victory and defeat in games this upcoming season

Many people in the South feel that high school football is a year-round sport, and that certainly rings true for head coach Jed Davis and the Marion Patriots.

Davis incorporates the traditional off-season program which can be found on any high school campus throughout the country into the Patriots’ practices, but the Marion head coach also provides extra incentives that appeal to the player’s competitive nature.

Shirts which symbolize player achievements are some of those incentives.

Every Patriot begins with a white cotton T-shirt before their work ethic earns them a red dry fit shirt from the coaches. The distinction is instantly recognizable in the Patriots’ field house.

“We’ve really tried to turn our off-season into one really big competition,” Davis said. “We do the lifts and squats that everybody does. We do those things just like every high school in America. But, we got the kids shirts and we keep up with their maxes on the back of their shirts.

We recognize them every time they go up.

Everybody loves a little recognition for their hard work. For these kids, especially the kids that only play football from December to May, that can get kind of tiresome. You have to find ways to keep it fun, interesting and competitive.”

Other recognitions come in the form of players earning their way into the locker room. Putting his own spin on an idea borrowed from North Dakota State, Davis requires his players to get dressed and hang out in the 8th and 9th grade locker rooms outside of the high school field house before rewarding his players with the ability to dress and spend leisure time in his locker rooms.

Once players have earned their way into the high school’s locker rooms, they are rewarded with amenities such as air conditioning, a ping-pong table and a foosball table.

“We’re trying to create a mentality that you’ve got to earn it,” Davis said.

“We’re not going to give it to you.”

Earning the right to enter the Patriots’ locker room is not easy. Along with maintaining academics and respectable off-the-field behavior, players go through an exhausting ritual at the end of any practice which may include pushing a prowler shed 50 yards, immediately followed by a tug-of-war, capped off by a wrestling match against a teammate in which one player must pin the other for three seconds in order to win. Also, any given practice may be a “gut-check” day in which players are required to run a 400-meter dash at the end of regular workouts.

The drills can leave players exhausted, and that’s exactly what Davis hopes happens.

“We want the kids exhausted and then we want them to compete oneon- one,” Davis said.

“Football comes down to the third and fourth quarter, what kids can fight and compete when they are really, really tired and how are you going to find that little bit extra when the game is on the line. You get to see the kind of fight somebody has. That’s what we want to see, who’s going to compete when they’re exhausted.”

Davis and the Marion Patriots, however, do much more as a team than just physically exert themselves in the off-season.

Coaches host different groups of players at their homes for dinner. The team takes part in a community service together.

The Patriots go on football camps for four to five days at a time, reminiscent of “Remember the Titans.”

Davis hopes that all of these group exercises will bring the chemistry to the team that he believes is the missing component to an otherwise championshipcaliber Marion team.

“I think every year you see teams with talent who don’t win as much as you’d expect,” Davis said.

“But, you always see that team that really loves each other, fights and stands up for each other. You’ve got to have talent. That’s no doubt. But, it’s not always the most talented team (that wins). It’s the one that fights together the most and really competes.

That’s the biggest thing that we really have to do better.”

When the Patriots do go out and compete as a team this upcoming season, fans can expect to see a more balanced run/pass attack offensively than a season ago.

Davis, who estimates his team passed the ball on upwards of 70 percent of their offensive downs last year, admits to being a fan of passing the football.

With experienced returning wide receivers, such as Taylor Brown, Ryan Robbins and Joyrion Chase, the Patriots should continue to find success through the air.

However, with four out of five starting offensive linemen returning this season and Jacob Green back behind center, expect the Patriots to utilize their running attack more often as well.

Green returns this year after missing almost all of last season with a torn LCL. The dual-threat quarterback played running back in junior high and 10th grade and remains a “major running threat”, according to Davis.

“Football is all about numbers,” Davis said.

“The defense is trying to get the numbers advantage in the box or secondary. They’ll try to leave six defenders in the box and we can only block five of them. Now, with the quarterback being a running threat, him going one direction and the running back going the other direction, we’ve evened it up. Its six on six. If we want to go into an empty backfield and put five wide receivers out there, a lot of teams will put another linebacker out there to cover him, and if we have a quarterback who can run the football now we have a running advantage. So, it’s a lot harder for the defense.”

Of course, the veteran offensive line in front of Green, anchored by returning players such as Jackson English, Phillip Marconi, Wes Barrett and Braden Grove, will have a lot to do with the Patriots’ running success.

“All of our linemen next year, except one, are returning starters,” Davis said. “So, we feel like we’ll be able to run the ball next year.”

The challenge in the running game for Marion will come in the form of replacing All-State running back, Tom Young. The answer, according to Davis, is a platoon approach.

“You can’t replace a guy like Tom with one guy,” Davis said. “Somebody may have the same speed as Tom but not the ability to shift side-to-side like he does. He’s a special kid.”

Attempting to fill the role left by Young, who graduates this year, is a thunder and lightning combination in Anthony Price and Kenta Jones. According to Davis, Price is a bigger back and Jones, who started at cornerback for Marion last season, has serious speed.

Along with an offensive line that can pave the way for the skill players, a fastmoving defense which flies around making big hits and an effective deeppassing game, Davis believes fans will see the hard work his players have put in during the off-season come opening day.

“I think (fans) are going to see a team that really represents our community, a group of dudes that are willing to get dirty, nasty and get after it,” Davis said. “They’re going to have that grit and determination. They’re attitude is really good this off-season. The intensity has been really good. I’m really excited to see what’s in store for this group.”

Davis says the Patriots goal this year, along with finishing the season in the state championship game at Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium, includes earning a firstround bye in this season playoffs.

The road to the first-round bye and War Memorial Stadium starts in Marion on September 1st as the Patriots hosts the Wynne Yellowjackets at 7:00 p.m.

By Collins Peeples