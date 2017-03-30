Actions Speak Louder

I would rather be out in the ocean, riding a dolphin on the waves.

Instead, I'm rebuilding a stall wall that our horse knocked down because she didn't like being cooped up and it was the only way she could make her displeasure known to her human owners.

That's one way to show your opinion.

Because the mare can't very well tell us what is wrong.

But CAN show us by her actions.

And, maybe that mare is like another animal that Wittgenstein wrote about in his 'Philosophical Investigation,' when he said that even if a lion could speak, we would not be able to understand him.

Sort of like why the lion might prefer a nice, juicy human steak?

See what I mean?

Or, like the woman who recently told me that she did not like a local judge and thought him unfair. Then, I found out later that she had in incorrigible child who was in his courtroom on more than one occasion, and she had been guilty of making excuses for her son year after year — even to the extent of supporting him and enabling and enforcing his bad behavior.

Her conversation didn't quite make sense to me until I found out the latter problem she had with the magistrate.

Actions speak louder than words.

Take for example, the local employer that promotes itself as a godsend to this area, but has too many job vacancies when you do a job search on the Internet and they are always being re-published.

But, if they are so good (as their words say,) why are people leaving them in droves and they cannot fill any of the abandoned positions (as their actions show?) Because they are NOT a godsend… but are instead, god-awful to their employees, perhaps? Hmmmm?

And, unlike Shakespeare, who expressed the thought, “Methinks thou doth protest too much,” this employer is a prime example of the maxim, “Where there is smoke there is fire.” And in the case of their particular outfit, the fire is out of control and perhaps someone should take a closer look at their business model?

I wrote an article about their business model, which I studied closely some years ago, and I compared it to rotting fish then… it just stinks more with age now.

Actions and words.

Hey, again — on the actions and words thingy: Man, I was feeling downwhat with the new superduper cell phone I picked up recently and how it didn't quite work out.

Tell you what happened.

My wife was determined to drag me, kicking and screaming, into the 21st century by updating my old flip phone. And you see all the claims on the box the flashy new phone is in, and you read where it takes pictures, records, connects to Internet, plays games.

Heck, it does everything but pay your taxes and make friends for you!

Right?

Then, we got on the phone and called up India-where else? And talking to Patwhose alter-ego was really Padesh Maharishi Mamaor something like that, and she could not hook us up to use it because she worked in the Phone Answering Department and transferred our call.

To a second Punjab, who could only do a little tweak to the system because he worked in the Cell Phone Tweaking Department , then had to transfer us to the person who handled Website Connectivity, then that one put us over to the one who did the security sign-up procedures in the Security Venue, who threw us to another who worked in the Cell-Phone Connectivity Department and tried to connect us.

At long last, and after a couple hours on the phonethereby making our ears hurt smartly from keeping the phone jammed in it for so long-they proclaimed it was done and we were good to go!

But, when I got on my new phone, it blared, “You have been disconnected.”

Great job, cell phone techies!

This is why no one can fix anything anymore. They did not look at the thing from the viewpoint of the customer-the engineer for their hookups must have graduated from Calcutta College.

Certainly made ME feel a whole lot better… vindicated, even!

Made me hug my old flip phone a little bit tighter.

For, I didn't know squat about their newer phone… and obviously, neither did THEY, as I found out.

Yep, felt good about it. Except for the fact that now, I'm out the bucks for paying for their hand-held piece of junk. It does not even make an attractive paperweight.

Actions and words.

Like those folks who tell me they don't go to church because that's where the hypocrites are.

Well, I'm a hypocrite too sometimes. The only difference between them and me is…I go to church because I'm trying to do something about changing that.

Actions and words.

By Robert L. Hall