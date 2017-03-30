HOROSCOPE H©E©§C©IPE

For Friday March 31, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) You're full of big ideas today because you're in such a positive frame of mind. Enjoy discussions with siblings, neighbors and relatives. (They will be

impressed.)

(GEMIMI(Mæy21toJtmim2 CÂMCE1(JJam21toJMy22)

Business and commerce are favored today, because you are in a moneymaking frame of mind. Furthermore, you're not afraid to entertain ambitious ideas. Good stuff!

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Today the Moon is in your sign and you feel content and happy. It's a good day for business. It's also a good day to enjoy family activities at home.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Today you will prefer to work behind the scenes or perhaps alone. It's also a good day to research and look for answers to old problems.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Relationships with friends and group members will be upbeat and positive today. Make an effort to be sociable and friendly, because you are the one who will get a pleasant payoff.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) You make a great impression on bosses and VIPs today. In fact, work-related travel or talking to people from other cultures is likely for some of you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Do something different today. Shake up your routine. You have an urge for adventure and you also want to learn something new. Go someplace you have never been before.

CÁPIMCDMN(Bo22toJaunu1)

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) This is a good day to discuss shared property and issues related to insurance, wills, inheritances and anything that you own jointly with others. Things will likely go in your favor.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) You have to go more than halfway when dealing with others today, because the Moon is opposite your sign. This simply requires some tolerance, patience and cooperation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Do something to get better organized today. Make your workstation or where you live a bit neater. Tidy things up.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) This is a playful, fun-loving day. It's also a good date day. Plan to have fun activities with children, friends and loved ones. Sporting events particularly will appeal.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) You might want to cocoon at home today and just relax. Today pleasure appeals more than work – that's for sure. Take some time off just for yourself, because you deserve it.

BORN TODAY: You are spontaneous and you have a positive outlook on life. You are charming and never deterred by obstacles. During the next three years, you will experience a time of culmination, success and financial accumulation. That's why it is wise to settle your debts this year. This also is a social year that deals with the results of last year's changes.

H§CE§(Mb»1toMardn2 YOUIBOENTOBAYs

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)