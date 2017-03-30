Lady Pats swat Lady Yellowjackets

After scoring four runs in the fifth inning to go ahead of Wynne 5- 1, the Marion Lady Patriots hung on to earn a 5- 3 victory and remain undefeated in conference play

sports@theeveningtimes.com

The Marion Lady Patriots softball team (9-3 overall, 6-0 6A/5A-3 Conference) remains undefeated in conference play following a 53 victory over the Wynne Lady Yellowjackets (6-8, 14) Tuesday evening.

Megan Adams took the mound for the Lady Patriots in the victory and struck out two Lady Yellowjackets in the top of the first inning before Marion started the scoring off in the bottom of the inning.

Destiny King led off the Lady Patriots’ batting lineup and the scoring as the Marion leadoff hitter reached on a triple and then scored on a wild pitch by Wynne pitcher Kenley Hawk.

The Lady Yellowjackets evened the score in the bottom of the third inning as Hawk scored on a two-out double by Jessica Jones. Jones was gunned down at third base, however, for Wynne’s third out.

Adams pitched through the top of the fourth, allowing one hit in the inning, before giving way to Hope Phipps in the top of the fifth. Adams left the game after four innings and accumulated a pair of strikeouts while giving up four hits, a walk and a single run.

Phipps took the rubber for the Lady Patriots in the top of the fifth inning and immediately found herself in a jam. Wynne’s Karley Hawk reached on an infield single and Kenley Hawk received a walk. With two outs, both runners advanced, to third and second base respectively, before Marion’s Camryn Martin hauled in a deep fly ball in center field to retire the Lady Yellowjackets and leave both runners stranded.

Marion’s fifth-inning fortunes continued, as the Lady Patriots broke the game open by scoring four runs in the bottom of the inning.

The Lady Patriots ability to continue to battle against Kenley Hawk and come away with some timely hits allowed the Marion team to break through in the inning, according to Marion head coach Sean Gray.

“We just kept attacking,” Gray said. “We talked about grinding, continuing to attack (Kenley Hawk) and hitting her hard. Finally, we started finding some gaps. Really, we had some big clutch hits with two outs. Hartley Charlton and Shelby Carpenter had big hits with two outs. Haley Cook had a big hit. They stepped up when we had to have them. With a base hit we score a run, without a base hit we don’t score a run.”

Morgan Whited led off the bottom of the fifth for Marion and singled past the Wynne short stop. After stealing second base, Whited advanced to third on a bunt single by Blakeleigh Garrison. Garrison stole second, Marion’s second stolen base of the inning, and Phipps drew a walk to load the bases for Shelby Carpenter.

Heads-up base running by the Lady Patriots allowed Whited and Garrison to score as Carpenter hit into a fielder’s choice and took second base as Wynne threw to home.

The rally continued as Hartley Reece came to the plate and singled to right field, driving in Carpenter.

Haley Cook then stepped into the batter’s box and, with two outs, smacked a triple to deep center field, scoring Reece from first base.

Wynne got a run back in the top of the sixth inning as Addy Thornhill singled to right field and came around to score two batters later on a Marion error. After the Lady Patriots sat down in order in the bottom of the sixth, Wynne had three outs to score three runs and tie the game in the top of the seventh.

Tess Boone drew a one-out walk for the Lady Yellowjackets and came around to score on a triple by Kenley Hawk. With only one out and the tying run at the plate, Phipps once again found herself in a jam.

After a fly ball to Martin in center, Thornhill came to the plate and represented the tying run.

Thornhill slapped the ball into right field, but a diving catch by Whited recorded the third out and sealed the victory for the Lady Patriots.

The significance of Whited’s catch was not lost on Gray.

“Defensively we buckled down and made the plays we had to make to get out of there,” Gray said. “A great diving catch by Whited pretty much saved the game.”

Phipps ended the game pitching the last three innings, earning one strikeout and giving up two walks, three hits and two runs.

The combination of Adams and Phipps kept the Lady Yellowjackets off balance, something Gray planned on going into the contest.

“Megan Adams and Hope Phipps both did an excellent job teaming up right there,” Gray said. “That was the plan from the start of the game. Megan kept them off balance and then Hope came in, blew it by a couple of them and shut them down. I couldn’t be prouder of the pitchers.”

The two teams face off again tonight, as Marion travels to Wynne. First pitch is slated for 4:30 p.m.

By Collins Peeples