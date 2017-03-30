Marion squeaks past Yellowjackets

The Marion Patriots ended a three- game losing streak, after a five run inning pushed the Marion team past the Wynne Yellowjackets

The Marion Patriots (5-7 overall, 1-1 6A/5A-3 Conference) held on to defeat the Wynne Yellowjackets (8-6, 3-1) 65 Tuesday evening.

Marion’s Heath Stephenson doubled down the third base line to drive in two runs, capping off a third inning which saw the Patriots knock in five of their six total runs.

Collin Carpenter breezed through four innings of work before giving way to Peyton Lawhon in the fifth inning.

Carpenter’s ability to pitch down in the zone attributed to his success, according to Marion head coach Daniel Kelley.

“Collin was great,” Kelley said. “He did a good job, stayed down in the zone and gave us an opportunity to win.”

Wynne hit Lawhon for a pair of runs, before the Marion relief pitcher settled down and closed the victory out for the Patriots.

Despite giving up a pair of runs early, Kelley’s confidence in Lawhon never wavered.

“I had confidence he was going to do a good job,” Kelley said. “He’s come along in the past two weeks. Peyton had to grow up. It was something that he needed to do. It was time for him to become a vital part of this baseball team and he came in and did a good job.”

With the victory over the Wynne, the Patriots snap a three-game losing streak and gain some much-needed confidence, according to Kelley.

“It’s big,” Kelley said.

“This puts us at 2-1 in conference. It stops the skid that we had been on.

Any kind of win is a good win. They’re an 8-5 baseball team and a pretty good 5A school. We did a good job winning the game.”

The Patriots and Yellowjackets face off again tonight as Marion travels to Wynne. First pitch is slated for 4:30 p.m.

By Collins Peeples