New netting method helps crappie management

www.agfc.com Managing a fishery isn’t just stocking, creating habitat, fertilizing and adjusting harvest regulations. Biologists must have a true picture of what a population of a certain fish species in the lake looks like before they make changes, and they have to keep tabs on that population to determine if the management changes have the desired effect. Monitoring crappie populations can be a challenge.

Anew method of netting may help biologists take a snapshot of the population when conditions are less than ideal. Traditionally, biologists would set up trap nets to catch crappie as they moved toward shallow water for spawning or following shad in fall. Essentially, a large hoop net was placed in the water, and a long, fence-like runner was attached to cover a section of water and guide crappie to the net.

But trap-netting has its shortcomings because it is most effective in shallow water, while crappie often tend to be in deeper water where the trap nets can’t reach. Always in search of a better mouse (or crappie) trap, biologists throughout the U.S. have dabbled with different ways to sample crappie populations and replace the trap net in challenging areas.Andy Yung, regional fisheries biologist at the AGFC’s Camden regional office, says Louisiana and Arkansas have a partnership meeting every other year to share information and learn from each other. During a recent meeting, Louisiana biologists gave a presentation on a new type of netting technique called a lead net, which can overcome the barriers of trap nets. Biologists in seven districts worked with the nets last fall and winter, collecting results on a monthly basis to determine the best times for sampling. Armed with this new information, Yung hopes to streamline the sampling process even further and use the new technique to make better decisions for crappie regulations and recommendations. “Once we have finetuned the netting procedure, we’ll be able to have a standard sampling method across all our districts and really be able to compare the crappie fisheries around the state and develop trend data all of us can use,” Yung said.

From the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission