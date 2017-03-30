The fishing is getting better…

Times Outdoors Columnist Fishing is improving and will get good IF that blasted wind will ease up and let us get on the lakes. It seems there are only a few hours to fish a lake before the fisherman has to take cover from the wind and waves.

Many of our lakes, especially Horseshoe and Midway, can become very dangerous before we realize it. Your life jacket is not just something for the game wardens to check, but a very important part of your fishing equipment.

Last Friday at Wapanocca near Turrell, while trying catch some bragging size crappie, suddenly, the wind made for some large whitecaps and I was glad that life jacket was on the seat next to me. I wasted little time putting it on. I know why they call them LIFE JACKETS!

I was fishing by myself and not having much luck.

I hugged the edge of the woods and made it back to the boat launch. Several boats were already in line to ramp out. Wait your turn. I always enjoy visiting other fishermen and seeing how many fish they caught.

Most people like to show off and brag. I always meet interesting people and make new friends.

Catching fish is just part of the trip. Its amazing to see how many people fish Wapanocca that do not live near the lake. The next time you visit a launch, note all the different license plates.

While waiting my turn, I visited Kevin Darr and his dad Bobby Darr from Jonesboro. I had visited with Kevin last week at Horseshoe and discovered he worked at NEA/Baptist with Dr. Keith. I then visited with Richard Kesler and Bill Skinner from Millington who had only one nice crappie in the boat and they gave it to fishermen in another boat.

They fish Wapanocca several times each spring and said that last week fishing was good.

The highlight visit was with Ferris Reed and Isaiah Reed from Crawfordsville. As we leaned against Isaiah’s truck the conservation drifted to fishing trips of days gone by and how things were different when we were young men. We were not in a hurry to leave and seemed to be enjoying each others company when he asked how old I was.

I told him 78 years and he just smiled. We looked about the same age. He then told me he was 93 and still fished quite often.

He runs the motor on his boat and he was driving his truck, which he backed up with the trailer into the launch so they could load his boat. Note here: he had a lot less trouble backing up his boat than I did! A truly remarkable man.

Sometimes the fishing is just not good. There was not a good cooler full of fish at the boat ramp, so plan on enjoying the other good things that go with a trip to the lake.

Send me pictures and tell me some tales. I can’t pass them on if you don’t tell me. I wish I had taken a youngin with me, but I don’t know many now and since it was a last minute trip, it was go alone. That is not much fun! Lakeside Taxidermy is glad to mount your trophies. I am so glad I got to meet Isaiah Reed and I hope to become his friend.

WARNING: If you are walking around the bank at Tilden Rogers Lake, be careful! There are several FIRE ANT nests close to the water. These mounds are active and the bite of these ants is extremely painful. They truly bite the “fire” out of you.

Photo by John Criner

By John Criner