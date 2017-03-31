Back pain? You could be suffering from ‘sitting disease’

Earle floods Water Dept.

Broken water line leaves office six feet under

Earle will need to renovate its water department office after city crews accidentally hit a water line connected to an underground storage tank which completely flooded the building.

Water Department Manager Danny Clark told the city council that they were attempting to remove an old underground storage tank late last week and must have dug into the water line.

“There was an old storage tank in the back,” Clark said. “It’s been there for years. We didn’t know it was hooked up when we decided to tear it out.”

Clark said he happened to be driving by the water department later in the day and noticed water coming from the building.

He struggled to get the door open and said there was about two feet of water inside the building. “I had to really push on that door with my shoulder to get the door open,” Clark said. “And there was so much water that it swept me out. There was probably about 250,000 gallons of water in that tank and it flooded the water department.”

Clark said the contents of the building are a complete loss, including records that date back to the 1940s.

Fortunately, only one of their computers was damaged.

“Surprisingly, all but one computer made it,” Clark said. “Everything else is a total loss.”

Insurance adjusters estimated the damage at $40,000 to $60,000.

Clark said the city has a $1,000 deductible and that city crews will do the demolition on the inside of the building to save the city money.

“We will easily cover that with all of the work that we will do ourselves,” Clark said.

In the meantime, the water department has moved next door to the revenue department.

Clark got permission from the city council to advertise for bids for the renovation work.

“We should be good to go,” Clark said. “All we have to do is bid it.”

By Mark Randall