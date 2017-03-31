HOEOSCOME HOROSCOPE

si i9 For April 1, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Tread carefully today. Avoid arguments with siblings, neighbors and relatives, especially people who are older than you or in a position of power. Things look worse than they are.

This is a poor day to make important financial decisions or major purchases. Postpone monetary transactions until tomorrow, because obstacles await you today.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Today the Moon is in your sign. However, it's easy to feel depressed. For some reason, life is just hard. Furthermore, other people seem to be judgmental. Bummer!

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Work alone or behind the scenes today, but do not expect too much from yourself. In other words, cut yourself some slack. Easy does it. Go slowly and be gentle.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Someone older, perhaps a friend or a member of a group, might rain all over your parade today. Do not take this to heart. This is a discouraging day for millions of people.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) This is not the day to ask for approval or permission from bosses, parents and VIPs. Just coast and tread water. Tomorrow is the day to act.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Avoid controversial subjects like religion, politics and racial issues, because someone older or in a position of authority will shut you down. You don't need this.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) This is a poor day for important discussions about wills, inheritances, taxes, debt and shared property. Instead, postpone this kind of business until tomorrow.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Avoid all important decisions today. Volunteer for nothing. Do not agree to anything important, because whatever you do will have to be redone later. Just protect your best interests.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Despite your desire to get better organized today, you will meet with some obstacles. Therefore, go easy on yourself and just do what you can do.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) This is a creative day for you, which means this is a good day for those of you who work in the arts, the entertainment world or the hospitality industry. You are full of original ideas!

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) You will enjoy hiding at home today, because this is the perfect day to relax. Avoid important decisions. Just hang out with loved ones.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are an energetic leader who loves a challenge. You are spontaneous, generous and lively. You hate boredom and routine. You are very firm about your opinions. This year you will be a student and a teacher. You will be excited as you start to see the fruits of your efforts for the past six years. Expect your well-earned rewards soon!

