Lehr completes Distance Challenge

David Lehr, son of Barbara Lehr and the late Bob Lehr, formerly of West Memphis and now living in Florida, recently ran in local event in Tampa, called the “Gasparilla Distance Classic.” Lehr completed the classic in late February. The event has four races starting with a 15K and 5K on Saturday and a halfmarathon (13.1 miles) and 8K on Sunday. This is the second year Lehr has run all four races, also known as the “Michelob Ultra Challenge.” Runners receive finisher’s medals for all races and another one for completing the challenge. “It is a great weekend and beautiful course by the waterfront,” said Lehr. “30.4 miles in two days… thankful to have completed the challenge.”

Submitted photos