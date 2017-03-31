Submitted photo

Ready for Palm Sunday

The Sanctuary of Earle Baptist Church will be the setting of a community Palm Sunday service, to be held at 5 p.m., on Sunday April 9. Choral music will be presented by the community choir, featuring Earle Baptist and Earle First United Methodist Churches, among others. Paige Cullum of Forrest City will present a beautiful solo, accompanied by Ian Rountree on guitar. Those serving in the orchestra are Pianist, Jeanne Hurst; Organist, Alex Turner; and Violinist, Allen Ampueda. The Cantor will be, Lana Ampueda, and the Minister is Rev. Tony Wells. Selections include 'Lift Up Your Heads,' 'How Deep The Father's Love For Us,' 'Shine, Jesus, Shine,' among other inspirational anthems; sure to usher in the Easter season. The public is invited to attend, and a reception will follow in the fellowship hall of the church.