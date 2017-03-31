Sports Briefs

With Master Coach Bob Lewis from Desoto Legacy Volleyball. Upcoming 7th graders interested in trying out for the West Memphis Junior High Volleyball team for the 20172018 school year. Sunday, April 2, at the West Junior High Gym, 1 to 3 p.m. The cost is $35. This all-skills clinic will focus on the entry into Middle School Volleyball. Focus will be on fundamentals, movement, and reaction to the ball, as well as serving, passing, attacking and preliminary setting.

• Softball Sign-Ups — Signups are currently underway at the J.W. Rich Girls Club for the upcoming spring softball season starting March 6, for ages 5 and up. The cost is $50, plus annual dues if not already paid. The Girls Club is open Monday through Friday, from 3 to 6 p.m. (closed Wednesdays). For more information, call (870) 7325500.

• WMCS ‘Little & Loud’ Mini Cheer Clinic — Friday, April 7; 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the WMCS Athletic Area. Cost is $45. Performance on Thursday, April 13, at 4:45 pm, at the Tilden Rogers Sports Complex. Help the 2017-2018 Varsity and Junior Varsity cheer squads kick off their year by performing with them at a Black Knights baseball game! Clinic cost includes learning a chant and dance, a photograph with the cheerleaders, a t-shirt, a snack, and one parent entry pass for the baseball game on April 13. Sign up by Thursday, April 6 at 3:30 pm. Questions, please e-mail cfogleman@wmcs.com.

• Delta Beta Sigma 5K —

Saturday, April 29, DBS will be hosting a “Race Against Child Abuse” 5K run/walk benefitting Children’s Advocacy Centers of Eastern Arkansas, a locallybased organization that promotes, assists, and supports the development and growth of every victim of child abuse. $25 to run, $20 to be a 'spirit runner' and $15 for children 6-12 years old. Register online at https://racesonline.com/events/ delta-beta-sigma-5k/participants.

