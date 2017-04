The Public Record

March 22 Leonardo D. Hernandez, 24, and Melissa A. Navas, 19, both of Cordova, Tennessee Jorge A. Nunez, 25, and Juliana G. Rodriquez, 20, both of Southaven, Mississippi Gary D. Manley, 28, and Morgan E. Hudson, 25, both of Marion March 23 Cedric D. Ambrose Jr., 29, and Sarah E. Haynes, 24, both of Memphis March 24 Robert J. Roeder, Jr., 51, and Julianne M. Johnson, 52, both of Germantown, Tennessee Abraham Macario, 28, and Marlen Mariano, 18, both of Memphis Luis R. Andres, 23, and Leslie J. Alfaro, 20, both of Memphis Luis A. Ramirez, 30, and Noemi Reyes, 32, both of Memphis Jerry W. Copeland Sr., 62, and Stacy A. Copeland, 49, both of Sarah, Mississippi Randy M. Prater, 28, and Kayla B. Harrell, 22, both of West Memphis Higinio A. Reynoso, 32, and Eduvina Ramirez, 27, both of Memphis Joseph L. Smith, 32, of Pine Bluff, and Aleisha L. Rich. 34, both of Marion Donald E. Lawrence, 79, of Memphis, and Connie Hale, 74, of Marion March, 27 Frankie L. Bonner, 46, and Bobbie J. Miller, 49, both of Shelby, Tennessee Emmanuelle Q. Tate, 35, amd Nancy E. Foster, 38, both of West Memphis Billy J. Wilson, 45, and Jennifer Wilson, 30, both of West Memphis David A. Clarke, 55, and Lynn L. Soraparu, 48, both of Cordova, Tennessee Jose M. Arevaldo, 50, and Moraina Morales, 44, both of Memphis March 28 Gregory B. Motley, 55, and Kalda K. Davis, 32, both of Proctor Joshua A. Bledsoe, 35, and Sara M. Swatek, 32, both of Horn Lake, Mississippi March 29 Jose P. Davila, 19, and Lizbeth N. Arredondo, 18, both of Olive Branch, Mississippi

Divorce Petitions

March 24 Lorena Brown vs. Marcus Brown Brittany Lynn Altamirano vs. Servando Altamirano

Marion Police Reports 03/13/17 – 03/19/17

03-13-17 – 11:56am – 926 Neil Sain Loop – Criminal Mischief 03-13-17 – 12:00pm – 66 Ash Cove – Terroristic Threatening 03-13-17 – 10:15am – 801 Carter – Theft of Property 03-13-17 – 5:00pm – 505 Rustling Oaks Cove Criminal Mischief 03-13-17 – 5:00pm Forrest Drive – Found Property 03-13-17 – 5:30pm – 3440 I-55 – General Information 03-13-17 – 9:30am – 122 Allen – Welfare Concern 03-14-17 – 3:00am – 330 Military Road – Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card / Theft of Property 03-14-17 – 6:30pm – 464 E. Brick – Endangering the Welfare of a Minor 03-14-17 – 11:21pm – 319 Colonial – Harassment 03-15-17 – 12:56am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT – Nonpayment of Fines and Costs 03-15-17 – 8:00am – 612 Campbell – Interference with Custody 03-15-17 – 3:20pm – 801 Carter – Disorderly Conduct 03-15-17 – 11:47am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT – Nonpayment of Fines and Costs 03-15-17 – 9:00am – 328 Alta Vista – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle 03-15-17 – 1:24pm – 113 Sycamore – Financial identity Fraud 03-15-17 – 11:00pm – 423 Birdie – Request for Arrest 03-16-17 – 11:45pm – 191 Jameson Cove – Theft of Property 03-16-17 – 12:13am – 35 Flamingo Cove – Persons in Disagreement 03-16-17 – 12:27pm – 801 Carter – Disorderly Conduct 03-16-17 – 2:20pm – 14 Military Road – WARRANT – Failure to Appear 03-17-17 – 2:30am – 723 Lena – Domestic Battery 03-17-17 – 8:00am – 96 Holly – Financial Identity Fraud 03-17-17 – 10:22am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT – Failure to Appear 03-17-17 – 8:00am – 100 Lucy Lane #5 – Theft of Services 03-17-17- 8:00am – 100 Lucy Lane #5 – Theft of Services 03-17-17 – 10:00am – 196 Shiloh – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Services 03-17-17 – 6:48pm – 3733 Highway 77 – Persons in Disagreement 03-18-17 – 8:30am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT – Failure to Appear 03-18-17 – 1:00pm – 121 Cottonwood Cove Aggravated Assault 03-18-17 – 1:15pm – 121 Cottonwood Cove Aggravated Assault 03-18-17 – 5:00pm – 95 Willow – Residential Burglary / Theft of Property 03-18-17 – 9:00pm – 820 Canal – Domestic Battery 03-18-17 – 9:25pm – 820 Canal – Domestic Battery 03-19-17 – 4:20pm – 104 Cypress – Runaway 03-19-17 – 6:00pm – 513 Par – General Information 03-19-17 – 6:00pm – 513 Par – Obstructing Governmental Operations 03-19-17 – 9:15pm – 3733 I-55 – Harassing Communications

West Memphis Police Reports 03/13/17 – 03/20/17

3/13/17 1:07 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 3/13/17 1:08 AM 3990 East Service RD 156 GENERAL INFORMATION 3/13/17 1:31 AM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 3/13/17 3:24 AM 800 Martin Luther King Jr BLVD GENERAL INFORMATION 3/13/17 11:37 AM 215 N Missouri ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 3/13/17 1:22 PM 395 Rocky Chute RD 2 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS 3/13/17 2:27 PM 100 Court ST SATISFY COMMITMENT 3/13/17 3:30 PM 1109 N Missouri ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 3/13/17 3:51 PM 100 Court ST SATISFY COMMITMENT 3/13/17 7:23 PM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 3/13/17 7:37 PM 1401 Ingram BLVD PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 3/13/17 10:05 PM 100 Court ST SATISFY COMMITMENT 3/14/17 9:10 AM 210 W Jackson AVE D 11 LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 3/14/17 11:22 AM East Jackson/South 17th A G G R A V A T E D ASSAULT 3/14/17 12:43 PM Rainer Road / Village Drive SPEEDING 3/14/17 1:07 PM 610 S Avalon ST GENERAL INFORMATION 3/14/17 1:54 PM 500 N 28Th ST GENERAL INFORMATION 3/14/17 3:39 PM South 12th/ Polk FLEEING 3/14/17 3:51 PM 798 W Service Rd. THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 3/14/17 4:39 PM 3821 N Aiport RD REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 3/14/17 5:15 PM 524 Colgate DR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 3/14/17 9:19 PM Dover Road/ Missouri Street DRIVING ON SUSPENDED DRIVERS LICENSE FOR DWI 3/15/17 1:49 AM White ST PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 3/15/17 1:50 AM 3850 Southland DR SPEEDING 3/15/17 2:19 AM 700 S 21St ST PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 3/15/17 2:48 AM 1929 Goodwin DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 3/15/17 10:21 AM 100 Court FAILURE TO APPEAR 3/15/17 10:28 AM 200 N 8Th ST HARASSING COMMUNICATIONS / TELEPHONE, TELEGRAPH, MAIL, OR ANY WRITTEN FORM 3/15/17 4:00 PM 519 Burns ST CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS 3/15/17 3:56 PM 2950 E Jackson AVE 22 POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 3/15/17 5:08 PM 429 W Broadway AVE THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/ DEBIT CARDS 3/15/17 5:10 PM 2815 Autumn ST BATTERY 1ST DEGREE / WITH PURPOSE OF CAUSING, CAUSES SERIOUS INJURY WITH A DEADLY WEAPON 3/15/17 6:07 PM 484 N 28Th ST DOG BITE 3/15/17 8:51 PM 502 N Missouri ST THEFT OF P R O P E R T Y CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 3/15/17 10:39 PM South Avalon/Auburn POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 3/16/17 4:26 AM Ingram Blvd./Southland DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 3/16/17 10:03 AM East Broadway Avenue / Ingram Boulevard CARELESS AND PROHIBITED DRIVING 3/16/17 10:42 AM North Service Road / West of the Shell BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 3/16/17 12:52 PM 100 Court St. FAILURE TO APPEAR 3/16/17 1:05 PM West McAuley Drive / East Barton Avenue DWI DRUGS (UNLAWFUL ACT) 3/16/17 1:15 PM Garrison Drive/ Bush Road DISORDERLY CONDUCT / OBSTRUCTS VEHICULAR OR PEDESTRIAN TRAFFIC 3/16/17 2:22 PM 1209 Park DR THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – ALL OTHERS 3/16/17 3:21 PM 350 Afco RD SATISFY COMMITMENT 3/16/17 3:54 PM 2824 Oak CV THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 3/16/17 11:17 PM Rhodes/Cooper POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 3/16/17 11:37 PM 714 Ingram BLVD BATTERY – 1ST DEGREE 3/17/17 1:33 AM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 3/17/17 1:43 AM 2050 E Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 3/17/17 9:27 AM 125 W Broadway AVE LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 3/17/17 10:48 AM Ingram / Thompson DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 3/17/17 11:08 AM 626 E Broadway AVE HINDERING APPREHENSION OR PROSECUTION / HARBOR OR CONCEALS 3/17/17 11:41 AM Unknown THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 3/17/17 12:25 PM 350 Afco RD SATISFY COMMITMENT 3/17/17 12:31 PM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 3/17/17 1:31 PM 798 W Service RD LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 3/17/17 4:49 PM 2203 Jackson Heights ST A G G R A V A T E D ASSAULT 3/17/17 5:23 PM 403 N 10Th ST CRUELTY TO ANIMALS 3/17/17 7:21 PM 2406 Thompson AVE BATTERY – 1ST DEGREE / WITH PURPOSE OF CAUSING, CAUSES SERIOUS INJURY WITH A DEADLY WEAPON 3/18/17 12:10 AM 1348 S Avalon ST 6 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 3/18/17 12:40 AM 800 Martin Luther King Jr BLVD DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 1ST OFFENSE 3/18/17 1:23 AM 215 W Jackson Ave. B6 TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 3/18/17 3:03 AM 1808 N Mcauley DR FALSE IMPRISONMENT – 2ND DEGREE / INTERFERES WITH ANOTHER PERSONS LIBERTY 3/18/17 3:13 AM Ingram Boulevard/ Barton Street NO DRIVER'S LICENSE 3/18/17 4:10 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD A DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 3/18/17 11:25 AM 228 W Polk AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT 3/18/17 11:35 AM 2921 Sl Henry ST 248 TERRORISTIC THREATENING 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 3/18/17 2:01 PM 1100 Ingram BLVD FAILURE TO APPEAR 3/18/17 4:00 PM 2921 Sl Henry ST 248 TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 3/18/17 4:52 PM 300 S 21St ST LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 3/19/17 12:44 AM South Avalon Street / West Jackson Avenue DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 3/19/17 1:31 AM 1021 Spears ST GENERAL INFORMATION 3/19/17 2:23 AM 2315 E Service Road GENERAL INFORMATION 3/19/17 12:18 PM 301 Rainy Pass RD GENERAL INFORMATION 3/19/17 11:24 AM 3962 E Service RD LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 3/19/17 1:17 PM 391 Cypress Point Rd. 4 TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 2ND DEGREE/THREATENS PROPERTY DAMAGE 3/19/17 4:46 PM 717 E Broadway ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 3/19/17 10:12 PM Stuart / East Barton Ave POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 3/20/17 2:32 AM 511 Princeton ST SATISFY COMMITMENT 3/20/17 2:47 AM Beatty/ Walker Street FLEEING

