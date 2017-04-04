HOROSCOPE

(Maurdhi 21 to April For Wednesday, April 5, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) You are pumped to explore social situations, playful times with children, the arts and sporting events today. You want to have fun, and you're ready for anything!

Family discussions will be lively, inventive and original today. Listen to what other people bring to the table. Surprise company might drop by – stock the fridge.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) You're full of inventive, geniuslike ideas today. This is why conversations with others will be lively and stimulating! Enjoy and learn whatever you can.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Trust your moneymaking ideas, because you are capable of seeing new ways of doing things simply because you can think outside the box. Sometimes, that's all it takes.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) For most of this day, the Moon is in your sign, dancing with wild and wacky Uranus. This helps you to be inventive and spontaneous. Just go with the flow!

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) You might be privately excited about something today, because you see new ways of doing things. The trick is, will others agree with you? Why not find out?

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) You might meet a real character today. This also is a good day to hang out with friends and explore fresh activities. Don't be afraid to take a chance on something new.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) People admire you today. They see you as someone who is a leader and who is full of innovative ideas. Likewise, your boss or parent also might have a new way of looking at things.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Travel plans suddenly might fall in your lap today. Alternatively, scheduled travel might be canceled or delayed. Anything can happen.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Check your bank account and anything to do with shared property, because a few surprises await you today. Make sure you know what's going on.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) A friend or partner might surprise you today by suggesting something out of the blue. Stay light on your feet so that you can play ball.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) This is a good day to introduce reform and improvements to your job or possibly to your health. That's because you are full of original, inventive ideas. Trust your thinking process.

YOU BORN TODAY: You want to be happy, and you are motivated to discover how to do this. You believe anything is possible and you have faith in yourself. It's important to know you will benefit from all your dealings with others this year. If your success lies in interacting with other people, be friendly! Make friends. Join clubs and organizations. Even your social interactions will be mutually beneficial.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)