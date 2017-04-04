Lady Pats head into week on three-game win-streak

The Marion Lady Patriots lost their first game of the weekend but responded by winning their next three games

Despite a tough loss to start the weekend, the Marion Lady Patriots refused to stay defeated for long, rebounding from dropping a game Friday to finishing the weekend on a three-game winning streak.

The Lady Patriots (12-5 overall, 5-1 6A/5A-3 Conference) started last weekend on the wrong foot, falling to the Desoto Central Lady Jaguars (144-1) 8-0.

Marion immediately righted the ship.

The Lady Patriots came back onto the softball diamond in their second Friday game and put up three first-inning runs, eventually defeating the Paragould Lady Rams (9-6, 5-2) 3-2.

Between games, Marion head coach Sean Gray talked to his players about the importance of executing scoring opportunities when given the chance, something the Lady Patriots did three times as soon as they stepped back on the field.

“We talked about it a lot, taking advantage of opportunities and being ready,” Gray said. “They just came ready in that second game, closing the door on a pretty good Paragould team.”

Leading off the game and the scoring for Marion in the first inning against the Lady Rams, Destiny King drove a ball into the outfield and rushed to third base for a triple to start the game. Blakeleigh Garrison then doubled to score the lead-off hitter and put the Lady Patriots on the board, 1-0. Garrison scored on a single by Hope Phipps and Phipps came around to home plate on a fielder’s choice by Hartley Charlton. “We came out aggressive, got to that pitcher and hit her hard,” Gray said.

After the three run first inning, it was all Hope Phipps.

The senior starting pitcher for the Lady Patriots delivered a complete game while allowing two runs, both unearned, and starting off a game-winning double-play. In the seventh inning, Marion leading 3-2, one out and Paragould runners on first and third, Phipps found herself in a jam. However, the never-rattled senior got the break she was looking for in the form of a hot grounder right back to her. Instead of going straight to first for the force out, the experienced Lady Patriot looked down the Lady Rams runner at third and caught the potential tying score in a run down. Phipps threw to King who tagged out the Paragould runner before rocketing a throw to Shelby Carpenter at second base who tagged out the advancing Paragould batter for the final out of the game.

Phipps work ethic and leadership serves as the backbone of the Marion team, according to Gray.

“She’s the leader of the team,” Gray said. “Her play, consistency and will to win is so high. She doesn’t allow anyone else to give anything less. She leads everybody by example and also vocally. I really can’t say enough about her.”

The Lady Patriots then started Saturday morning off by eating breakfast, taking the field for a 10:30 a.m. contest against the Fayette Academy Lady Vikings (3-5, 2-1) and smothering the team from Somerville, Tennessee 145.

Marion raced out to a 4-0 lead in the game before the Lady Vikings came back to tie it up. However, the Lady Patriots hadn’t even started swinging the bats hot yet as the team went on to put up a nine-run inning.

Charlton, a freshman, started on the mound for Marion in the game against Fayette Academy and picked up her first career high-school win in the process.

“I think it was huge for her confidence and getting over the nervousness of pitching in a varsity game,” Gray said. “I think it really went a long way in getting her ready to pitch some more varsity games.”

Gray also believes it is huge for the program as a whole to have not only Charlton but many other freshman and sophomores already contributing with quality play.

“It makes it seem very exciting for the future to have those girls already contributing as freshman,” Gray said.

With the nine-run inning which caused the eventual game-winning separation from the Lady Vikings, Gray was also obviously pleased with his team’s ability to swing the bat. However, Gray believes the ceiling could still be raised for the Marion team.

“Thus far, we’ve been pretty aggressive at the plate,” Gray said. “It seems we always get one or two runners on. Those big innings happen when we finally start picking those runners up. It kind of gets contagious. I really think we have a lot more opportunities than what we’re taking advantage of right now. I think we have a lot higher we can go.”

Following the victory Saturday afternoon, the Lady Patriots began the Saturday evening game exhausted, according to Gray. The Marion team entered its sixth game in four days Saturday at 4:30 p.m. against the Kossuth Aggies (0-7) and escaped with a 1-0 victory.

“It was kind of clear as the game progressed that we were pretty worn out,” Gray said. “The sun started beating down and we were running on fumes at this point.”

Phipps once again put her teammates on her back, and her arm, in the contest, pitching a two-hit shutout. The extra hours Phipps puts into practice equips her well to find the extra gear needed to pull out victories like the one over the Aggies.

“When she was in ninth grade, she stayed late nearly every opportunity we gave her,” Gray said. “She comes in on the weekends. She’s always working. The regular two-hour practice doesn’t apply to her. She basically goes above and beyond all the time. Mentally it makes her more confident and physically it allows her to have more endurance. That mental leadership is a lot of what spurs us on.”

The game winning run for Marion came in the top of the sixth as, once again, King drilled an extra-base hit, this time a double. King then stole third before coming around to score on a sacrifice fly by Garrison.

“Destiny is really hitting the ball well and coming up big in a lot of situations,” Gray said. “She is really paling well for us.”

With two outs and the tying run on first for the Aggies, Morgan Whited fielded a ball in right field, rocketed a throw to catcher Haley Cook who promptly tagged out the Kossuth runner at the plate for the final out of the ballgame.

Whited, a sophomore, is developing a reputation for making game-saving plays. The Marion right fielder made a diving catch to save a 5-3 victory over the Wynne Lady Yellowjackets just last week.

“She has the quickest reaction time of maybe any of our players,” Gray said. “As soon as the ball is hit, she’s on the move and looking to make a play,” The Lady Patriots return to the field tonight for another matchup against the Paragould Lady Rams, this time in Marion. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

By Collins Peeples