Our View

An amendment to how we amend our amendments

After years of experiencing how self-serving interest groups manipulate our state’s constitution to push their agenda, such as last year’s legalization of smoking dope for medical reasons, many of us can understand and support state lawmakers pushing through a proposed amendment aimed at making it harder to alter our state’s set of fundamental principles.

It is expected that we, the votes, will have a chance to join lawmakers in this effort by supporting this constitutional amendment that will, among other things, require approval of any proposed change to our constitution by 60 percent of voters.

This amendment also would require petitioners working to get initiated amendment on the ballot to gather signatures from at least 25 counties, instead of the currently 15.

Furthermore, lawmakers would also face a higher threshold for getting their proposed amendments on the ballot. Both chambers would then have to approve a proposed amendment by a two-thirds majority, rather than the current simple majority.

Listen, the whole idea with this is to make it harder for us, the public, as well as the politicians to mess with and alter our state’s constitution, which dates to 1874, for such issues as smoking pot or anything else these self-serving groups want to shove down our throats.

Since 1874, 98 amendments have been added to our constitution, which in our opinion, jeopardizes the stability of this very important document. For instance, during the November 2016 elections there were four amendments that appeared on the ballot, including the controversial marijuana issue that was strongly opposed by a large majority of lawmakers as well as Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state medical experts.

Even now there is an attempt to push through an amendment to allow marijuana to be used for “recreational” intentions. And, let’s not forget Issue 5, which would have amended the state constitution to authorize up to three casinos to be run by companies controlled by Missouri businessmen. Before the election, the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled that three measures did not meet the requirements to be put to a public vote.

What we have here is a lax process by which individuals, groups or politicians can alter our constitution and bypass the conventional process.

Something that many Arkansans are not aware of is that in many instances these proposed constitutional amendment are being drafted, funded and controlled by interests and factions outside the state for self-serving purposes, such as the casino issue.

While there will be those individuals who perceive this effort to make it more difficult to get a proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot as a roadblock, we believe most Arkansans will view this as having better control over protecting the state’s constitution from individuals with self-serving intentions.