Taking steps to head o_ Alzheimer’s disease

WM Airport to demolish control tower

36- year- old structure to be torn down

Thirty-six years is long enough. West Memphis Airport Commissioners opened competitive bids last week to tear its traffic control tower down. The tower has been abandoned since August of 1981, when President Ronald Reagan dissolved the Air Traffic Controllers Union, firing them all during a nationwide strike. The tower, now standing south of the airport terminal at the municipal airport, has been abandoned as an obsolete, outdated relic for almost two generations.

The airport accepted a bid to raze the monolith. At the insistence of federal regulators, the steel and concrete tower needs to torn down and the foundation excavated two feet below grade, then smoothed over.

The $81,500 contract is out for signatures, The demolition project will take 60 days start-to-finish.

Airport Manager Candra Suiter explained the reasons that the time is now to bring it down. The tower can be a target for vandalism and it requires an expensive paint job every few years to keep it from looking neglected. Since the tower closed, it has been used for storage and is now cluttered. Any aviation equipment is outdated in the contemporary digital era.

“It’s just dilapidated,” said Suiter. “It’s time. The glass is coming out. You have to keep it painted and presentable.”

Commissioners felt now was the time, with the south apron expansion project coming up. Doing projects one at a time, having the tower down before laying and expanding the concrete tarmac keeps workers from bumping into each other on the gravel entryway through the fence.

“We are doing the south apron expansion,” said Suiter. “So now is the best time. We wouldn’t want any other traffic around it during work.”

So, just how do pilots navigate around the airport without a control tower?

“Now we have an unicom and pilots announce their intentions, so everyone knows,” said Suiter.

By John Rech