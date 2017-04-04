Yellowjackets rally with walk-off win over Patriots

Marion took a big lead early, but Wynne continued to chip away, eventually ending the game with a two- out, walk- off hit in the bottom of the seventh inning

After defeating the Wynne Yellowjackets (9-6 overall, 3-1 6A/5A-3 Conference) just two days earlier in Marion, the Marion Patriots (5-8, 1-1) dropped a game in Wynne 5-4 last Thursday night.

The Patriots started off hot, driving home four runs in the opening inning.

Doubles by Mathew Baker, Hayden Hodge and Peyton McElroy accompanied a single by Jackson Randolph to highlight the high-scoring inning for Marion. However, the Patriots did strand two runners in the opening stanza, something that would haunt the team later on in the evening.

Marion found the success early by having enough patience at the plate to wait for the pitch they wanted, and then executing when the pitch arrived, according to Marion head coach Daniel Kelley.

However, the Patriots’ bats fell silent after the first inning. The inability to stay on top of the pitch led to the lack of offense during the rest of the game, according to Kelley.

“We had too many fly ball outs and not enough quality at-bats,” Kelley said.

“We made contact, but instead of driving the baseball, we kept getting underneath it.”

Braeden Woolford took the mound for Marion and pitched a shutout through four innings before running into trouble in the fifth.

Wynne drove in two runs in the fifth inning, cutting the Marion lead in half, 42.

Woolford went back out to the rubber for one more inning and allowed one more run before giving way to Heath Stephenson in final stanza.

Kelley considers Stephenson a trustworthy one-inning pitcher who throws strikes and can usually keep opposing batters off balance.

However, Wynne found success against the Marion reliever and with two outs in the bottom of the final inning, knocked in the go ahead run for a walk-off victory.

The Marion loss comes two days after the Patriots held on to defeat the Yellowjackets in Marion 65.

The two teams split the regular season series, as the Yellowjackets and Patriots are not scheduled to play again.

Marion looks to bounce back as the Patriots travel to Paragould this afternoon to take on the Paragould Rams (1-10, 1-4). First pitch against the Rams is slated for 4:30 p.m.

By Collins Peeples