HEALTH & FITNESS

The struggle is real but the reward is greater

Personal Trainer Well, I am back at it again. I get asked all the time, What made me decide to change, and I will tell you.

God did it. He put thoughts in my mind that really rocked me like an earthquake. When you sit down and think, if I die right now who and how will my kids be raised, it really moved me.

I had just finished killing a fried catfish and spaghetti buffet. I was as full as a tick, now I feel like I am dying. Here I am sitting in the side of my car, shirt unbuttoned, shoes off, short of breath from walking from the restaurant to my car, that was scary. I had a baby in the back seat and two other sons that depended on me. The real kicker, it was my 31st birthday.

Now I look back and it truly was my birthday. God had given me a chance to have another birthday. The love for my family was enough to light a fire under my 425-lb. butt cheeks. Y'all that wasn't the only time He had to wake me up. Sometimes we think we have done enough we get a few compliments. My Uncle Sloppy kept me knowing it wasn't enough. One of the first things he said, 'Boy, you have lost some weight but if you turn around you will find it.' Go ahead laugh because I did it. Momma would say, 'You doing good, just keep it up.' One of friends would say, 'You looking skinny fellow.' When has 400 lbs ever looked skinny, I had only lost 25lbs. I knew there was nothing I couldn't do. Tons of things I chose not to do. Anyway, you get the picture. So please find what drives you. The biggest battle I should've attacked first was my eating habits, but I didn't. I just would go to the gym and the weight would just fall off and it did for the first 50 lbs but guess what it stopped.

Here comes the mindset again saying, you have lost enough, both my parents are big, just quit you're supposed to be big. Then out the blue a friend says, 'I told you. You couldn't keep it up.' The same one would make sweet treats for me or come by and we go eat the buffet. I had to stop and realize that wasn't a good idea for me.

Eventually I lost that friend, in fact, I lost several friends during my journey. I was a little upset because they changed because I wanted to better myself. A preacher told, 'they didn't change y'all just grew in different directions. People come in to your life for a reason, a season, or a lifetime.'

So I keep going. There are so many mindset challenges I could write a never ending book. The struggle is real and the reward is greater than the struggle, stay in the FIGHT!!

By Tracy Evans