Limited opportunities to purchase UTV raffle tickets to support scholarships

Win a cool ride and help support the ASU Mid- South Goldsby Scholarship Fund

ASU Mid-South The MSCC Foundation, supporting Arkansas State University Mid-South, is raffling off a Polaris Ranger Crew XP 900 Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) as part of a fundraising effort to support scholarships for local students.

The UTV, made available to the Foundation through a significant donation by local businessman Frank Barton, is valued at over $14,000. Funds raised will support the Thomas B.

Goldsby Scholarship for Concurrently Enrolled Students.

Created in 2001, the Goldsby scholarship allows area 11th and 12th grade high school students to receive, tuition free, both high school and college credit classes offered at ASU Mid-South. The groundbreaking scholarship, it is estimated, has saved local parents over $16 million in tuition costs since it's inception and has initiated the college experience for over 1,700 local students.

Asked why he has been so generous to ASU Mid-South, Barton remarked, “The College is good for our community, and it changes people's lives. I'm just glad I am able to help people have a more level playing field here at home.”

Raffle tickets are available through the MSCC Foundation office and are $100 each.

Only 500 tickets will be sold.

Drawing for the winner will be held during the Thomas B.

Goldsby Wild Game Dinner & Auction on March 11. Winner does not have to be present to win.

Contact Elizabeth Williams at ecwilliams@asumidsouth.edu 870-733-6764 or Diane Hampton at dhampton@asumidsouth. edu 870-733-6880 for more information or to purchase raffle tickets.

By Deborah Yen