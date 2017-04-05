Mayor-less Earle working through issues

News and notes from February council meeting

news@theeveningtimes.com Earle is short-handed in the street department and is asking residents to be patient while they catch up on garbage collection.

Street Department Supervisor Nemi Matthews told the city council that the garbage truck broke down last week and that former Street Department head Jerry Eaves also quit.

“Our truck broke down and we were late last week,” Matthews said. “But we got it picked up.”

Matthews said he has been diving the garbage truck in the meantime, but is limited in what he can do because of physical pain.

“I’m trying to pick it up until we can hire somebody. But due to my past surgery, it hurts,” Matthews said. “I’m just trying to get us past this until we can hire somebody.

I’m doing the best I can because I can’t stand to see the trash pile up.”

Matthews said the city’s boom truck is also back in operation and he hopes to get it back in service as soon as they can hire some workers.

City Councilwoman Jimmie Barham thanked Matthews for his efforts, but also urged him not to endanger his health in the process.”

“I want to thank you for not only being a wonderful employee, but for trying to do everything,” Barham said.

“You keep it going. So I say thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Interim Mayor Robert Malone told the council that they have two or three possible candidates for the job, but need to go through the process of advertising the openings first.

In other business:

• The Council authorized City Clerk Cynthia Conner to remove a Glock handgun and police radio from the city’s 2016 fixed asset list.

The gun was issued to former Mayor Carolyn Jones who was recalled from office in November. Jones denies ever having been issued the handgun or radio.

• Agreed to pay Crittenden County half of the $5,000 cost in advance to hold a special election for mayor. The city will also be responsible for the cost of a run-off election if necessary. There are seven candidates who have filed to run for the position. The election will be held March 14.

• Authorized the fire department to buy six pant sets, 15 helmets, five hoods, four pairs of gloves, eight lights, and two pairs of boots totaling $13,289.

“They have some equipment that is over ten years old,” said City Clerk Cynthia Conner. “They need to replace equipment that is out of date.”

The money comes from the city’s share of state ACT 833 money which is set aside to help rural fire departments pay for equipment.

• Interim Mayor Robert Malone informed the council that they have measured the streets and will be sending in the paperwork to apply for state Street Aid grant money. The application is due in March.

The city received $250,000 from the program in 2012 and resurfaced six miles of city streets.

By Mark Randall