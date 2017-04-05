MOMJJSCOIPE HOROSCOPE

ARIES (March 21 to April 19) You feel boisterous and 'large' today. You want to do everything in a big way! And yes, you feel confident and happy as well. Whoopee!

Today you feel quietly confident and content with yourself. Success at your job is starting to show, and you know that despite recent obstacles, you can pull this off.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) You feel popular today – and indeed, you are. People are attracted to your positive attitude and exuberance. Naturally, it's because enthusiasm is contagious!

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) This is an excellent day to talk to bosses, parents and VIPs, because everyone is in a positive and winning frame of mind. That makes them see you in a good light. Go for it!

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) You are entertaining big travel ideas today, because you feel the need to get away from all this. You want to go somewhere where life is big and you're thrilled to be there. Do it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) You are confident when negotiaing wills, inheritances or anything regarding shared property. You won't sell yourself short, and you also will be fair with others.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Relationships with partners and close friends are uplifting and fun-filled today. This is a great day to enjoy schmoozing with others, because you're in a good mood. It's just that simple.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) You can accomplish a lot at work today simply because you know you can. Confidence in doing something is the bottom line to making it happen.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) This is a wonderful, playful and creative day! Social excursions, sporting events and fun activities with children will be successful. A romantic date will be memorable.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Relationships with family members are positive today, because people are in a good mood. People feel warm and friendly toward each other. This is an excellent day for family discussions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Your positive attitude will guarantee success in everything you do today. It's a strong day for writers, actors, teachers and anyone in sales and marketing. Yahoo!

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Business and commerce are favored today. 'There's money in them thar Hills!'

YOU BORN TODAY: You are easy-going, talkative and friendly with others. You also are adventurous and brave. You appreciate the simple things in life. This is a year of choice for you, which means you might face an important decision. Reduce your overhead expenses during the first half of the year so you are financially strong later in the year. Happiness is having alternatives.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)