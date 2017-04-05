Recognition Received

Left: Marion School Board member Bart Turner was recognized for his 14 years of service to the district during ceremonies at the February meeting. Turner served on the board from 1996-2004 and from 2013-2017. He officially stepped down at the January meeting. In the picture, Turner is presented a plaque in recognition of his tenure by MSD Board President A. Jan Thomas, Jr. Right: Marion High School volleyball coach Lisa Beasley was recognized by the MSD School Board after she was named as the 2016 Arkansas Volleyball Coach of the Year by the National Federation of High School Coaches Association. School Board President A. Jan Thomas, Jr., presented Beasley with a MSD Award of Excellence.

Submitted photos