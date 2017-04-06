Lady Pats tame Lady Rams with steady scoring, 7-4

After a lengthy delay before the game, the Marion Lady Patriots defended their home field against the Paragould Lady Rams by scoring in four of seven innings

After an hour and a half delay to the start of the game due to a lack of umpires, the Marion Lady Patriots (13-5 overall, 6-1 6A/5A-3 Conference) made quick work of the Paragould Lady Rams (97, 5-3), earning a 7-4 victory.

The delay preceding the game didn’t seem to bother the Lady Patriots.

During the hour and a half between when the first pitch was scheduled for and when it actually happened, the Marion ladies danced, played keep away, posed for team photos and stayed warmed up by practice fielding drills.

Paragould seemed to enjoy the delay much less, staying in the dugout with a very business-like demeanor and only exiting the dugout to field fly balls and take grounders.

Marion softball head coach Sean Gray believes the Lady Patriots ability stay loose during the delay helped his team.

“When we knew the delay was going to hit they got out of the dugout, had a good time and stayed loose,” Gray said. “They were excited to play no matter what happened.”

Once the umpires arrived and softball finally got underway, Marion’s senior pitcher Hope Phipps wasted little time getting to work, retiring the first three Paragould batters she saw in order and then driving out her first career home run over the wall in the deepest part of center field, putting the Lady Patriots on top 1-0.

Phipps’ homer remained the difference in the game until the bottom of the third inning when the Marion ladies broke the game open, scoring three more runs.

Designated hitter Katy Bowden led off the Lady Patriots portion of the inning with a single to center, giving way to Camryn Martin to run the bases.

Martin’s speed paid off as the Marion senior then came around from first to score as Morgan Whited singled to center field as well.

Next up to bat was Destiny King who reached on a fielder’s choice that Paragould failed to turn into an out any either base.

Whited and King advanced to third and second base, respectively, on a sacrifice fly by Blakeleigh Garrison and Whited came home for the third Marion run as Phipps grounded to second.

Shelby Carpenter then capped off the third-inning scoring for the Lady Patriots, doubling to left field and driving in King.

The Lady Patriots continued to chip away at the plate during the inning and that was the key to the offensive success, according to Gray. “We talk about being aggressive at the plate and on the bases and we just kept chipping away and hitting good balls,” Gray said. “Eventually, we strung two or three hits together and got something going.”

Phipps breezed through the Lady Rams in the fourth inning, sitting down three Paragould batters in order. However, the Lady Patriots’ ace ran into trouble in the fifth frame, allowing the visiting team to tie the game up at 4 apiece.

Gray never debated on whether or not to stick with his ace.

“I think in that inning she wasn’t locating as well and they got on her and got a little rally going,” Gray said. “I still felt like she was throwing really good stuff and she is our senior leader and the one that’s basically going to get it done. So, there wasn’t any going away from her. It wasn’t even a thought process.”

Marion fought their way back on top quickly, picking up another run during their turn at the plate in the fifth inning.

In the fifth, Phipps continued to help her own cause, slapping a two-out double to left field. Elizabeth Kuhn came on to run for Phipps and once again the pinch runners for Marion made a difference as Kuhn found her way home on a double by Carpenter.

After allowing Paragould to tie the game in the top of the fifth, the Lady Patriots focused immediately shifted to retaking the advantage like they did.

That’s something the team works on every day, according to Gray.

“That’s something we talk about every single day,” Gray said. “We call it the next play mentality. We just got to move on to the next play. It speaks to these girl’s mental toughness. We didn’t expect Paragould to lay down. We knew they were going to come with a fight. When they did, we were ready to respond. That’s what these girls do so well, respond when they’re hit with adversity.”

Phipps continued her domination in the sixth inning, retiring the Lady Rams after only allowing a walk in the inning.

Not satisfied with the onerun lead, the Lady Patriots gained some separation in the bottom of the sixth.

Haley Cook led the Marion half of the inning off with a single to left field and Meagan Tolleson followed suit, earning her way onto first base by beating out a bunt. The runners advanced as Bowden singled to the Paragould short stop, loading the bases, and Cook then rushed home as King singled to second base.

Garrison drove in the final run for Marion, sending a sacrifice fly into left field and allowing Tolleson to tag at third and race home. The ability to score multiple runs in multiple innings is a good sign for the remainder of the season, according to Gray.

“I liked the way that we scored a couple here and a couple there,” Gray said.

“We kept chipping away every single inning and getting something going.”

Now with a sizable lead returned to her and the game literally in her hand, Phipps returned to the mound in the top of the seventh and final inning.

The Marion senior did not disappoint. Three Lady Rams came to the plate and three Lady Rams sat down as Phipps completed the game, earning the victory.

After defending their home field against Paragould, the Marion ladies next travel to face the Jonesboro Lady Hurricane (10-6, 6-1) tomorrow evening in Jonesboro. First pitch against the Lady Patriots and Lady Hurricane is, as of right now, scheduled for 5:00 p.m.

By Collins Peeples