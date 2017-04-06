M(Q)MO§C(Q)IPE

For Friday, April 7, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) This is a classic day for nasty power struggles, so step lightly and watch yourself. Don't blurt out something that you will later regret, because who wants egg on his or her face? Not you!

Something going on behind the scenes might make you do a slow boil today. The problem is that you feel you can't speak out. Grrr. Nevertheless, you're not pleased.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) You might encounter someone strong, especially in a group, who opposes whatever you suggest. Rather than fighting this person, just walk away, because you'll be better off. (Live to fight another day.)

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) This is a poor day to ask for permission or approval from bosses, parents and VIPs, because they will not be cooperative. In fact, they will directly oppose you.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Avoid controversial subjects like politics, religion and racial issues today, because arguments will be intense and nasty. Avoid dangerous places as well. Caution!

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Disputes about shared property or shared responsibilities might occur today. This actually is a poor day for these discussions. Postpone this sort of thing for another day.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) It's tough to deal with partners and close friends today. It seems as if no matter what happens, everyone

just disagrees. Everyone should return to their own corners.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Avoid difficulties with co-workers, people in medicine or anything related to pets, because today these are your challenging areas. Don't make a big deal about things. Go softly.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) This is a classic day for meltdowns and hissy fits with kids. Be gentle and patient with your kids, because they're just children. Likewise, romantic partners must be gentle with each other.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Avoid disputes with family members today, especially parents and authority figures. People are intense and obsessed with their own point of view. Run away!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) You might not realize it, but you are stuck in your own way of thinking today, which is why it's impossible to get agreement from others. Postpone important discussions. Keep things light.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) This is not a good day for making important money discussions. People will not cooperate or compromise. Easy does it. Keep a lid on things.

YOU BORN TODAY: You embrace an excellent balance of idealism and realism. You are cautious about big decisions. This year will begin quietly. In fact, you might not see major changes until next year. However, it will be a year of growth, construction and building. Do what you can to reduce your debt and strengthen your financial position, because you are building for your future!

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)