Patriots and Blue Devils face off on pitch

Crittenden County’s longest rivalry took to the soccer pitch Tuesday evening as the Marion Patriots (3-4-1 overall, 2-40 6A/5A-3 Conference) defeated the West Memphis Blue Devils (0-7, 0-7) 5-0.

The first half belonged to Marion’s Garren Baker who scored twice in the opening stanza.

Baker’s second score came as time ran down with less than two minutes remaining in the first half. Baker corralled a corner from Parker Holland and found the back of the net in the second minute, putting the Patriots ahead of the Blue Devils 20.

Good positioning on the field for Baker led to good scoring opportunities, according to Marion soccer head coach Craig Smith.

“He was playing back post,” Smith said. “He was waiting for it and it got through to him. He settled it and had a good shot on frame.”

The second half mainly belonged to Marion’s Leondro Arreola who pumped in two goals of his own in the final stanza.

Again, being at the right place at the right time led to success for the Patriots as Arreola drove in a pair of shots from the penalty box. “I think the ball was kind of getting bounced around the box,” Smith said. “He happened to settle it and get a good shot. He was just cleaning up really.”

In between Arreola’s goals, the third and fifth scores respectively for Marion, Parker Holland also found the back of the net in the 26th minute of the second half. With his back turned to the goal, Holland quickly spun around and got off the fourth Patriots score.

“We worked the ball down,” Smith said. “It was getting bounced around a little bit. He did a move. He kept position of the ball with his back to the goal and the turned and shot really quick.”

Keeping the Blue Devils off the board throughout the evening was Marion goalkeeper Riley Barns. Barns made several difficult saves appear easy.

“No matter what level of play you’re on, a lot more shots than you realize go at the goalie,” Smith said.” So, you need somebody that’s dependable to stop them. A lot of saves look routine and easy but it still takes a lot of skill and composure to stop them all the time.”

Even though Smith would like to treat the victory over the Blue Devils like any other win, the head coach realizes it may carry a more special meaning to his players.

“I guess as a coach for me it’s a little different,” Smith said. “I know it’s different for the players since they know those kids. It’s their friends and their backyard. So, it means a lot more. But at the end of the day we’re just happy to have a solid win. It is a little special because there is a rivalry there. So, it does mean a little bit more. I guess I can’t really deny it.”

The Blue Devils still search for their first win of the season as the West Memphis guys travel to Valley View tonight to face the Blazers (11-4, 6-1). The match is set for 6:30 p.m.

The Patriots carry the momentum from the rivalry win into Nettleton High School as Marion faces off against the Nettleton Raiders (5-2, 5-2). The Raiders defeated the Patriots in the first match between the teams, 3-1.

