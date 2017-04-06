Polls, Rolls & Grumpy Trolls

By Robert L. Hall So, the U.S. economy is booming like nobody's business.

Trump's agenda seems to have taken hold, and over most of the country the people are taking over. It seems that the will of the people is being seen in a new light-whiny elites are gradually being pushed out of their power positions.

Recently, I saw a map of the country taken from polls on network news and almost all the states were color-coded as advancing and improving in their economies.

Guess which one among the few tarrying in the red, wasn't progressing?

Arkansas.

In fact, we are actually retrogressing.

How is that even possible? I mean, don't we have a new projected hospital in the works after our last one went belly-up from mismanagement and nonpayment of fees by indigents and transients bringing in Zika virus, tuberculosis, and a resurgence of formerly- conquered diseases from backwater hell-holes to our state.

Like, that's going to change, somehow? We STILL don't have a border wall, or vigorous immigration enforcement — but we DO still have sanctuary cities. So exactly HOW is that happening? Would you like some chips while you sit and think about it?

Meanwhile, we have two newly-appointed officials on the West Memphis payroll seeing about our economic development. So, no worries now, right?

Makes you want to do a happy sing-a-long, doesn't it?

“The sun will come out tomorrow.

“Bet your bottom dollar there's tomorrow, come what may?”

So… where's the beef?

Where is the roll-call of heroes who are going to deliver us from the squalor of Delta depression?

I don't know what you see when you cruise past Marion or West Memphis these days, but I'm still viewing truck-stop city, broken-down warehouses and sweat-shops pushing tired pre-Civil War labor practices.

And the company names on the front doors of these dens of iniquity don't matter. Big names don't impress folks. Big deeds might.

Hey, big-name folks, didn't you get the memo?

We've had the Antibellum, the assembly line, World War I, the Roaring Twenties, the Lost Generation, the Great Depression, The New Deal, beatniks, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, flowerpower, baby-boomers, millenials, and the X-generation.

And some folks in positions of authority-who I call, 'Grumpy Trolls,' sit back and write-off the last one-hundred and fifty years of America's struggles with the tired old excuse, “Well, that's just the way things are down here.”

In Arkansas, (they tell us,) we need to have lowered expectations. Because we don't deserve to have anything or hope anything or do anything worth cold beans.

Like the Delta is the only spot on the globe that God forsook.

Real-ly?

I don't believe that for a minute.

Yet, we have the Arkansas interstate system, the state highways, the rural byways- all in third-world nation condition. You couldn't drive a donkey cart over a lot of our lanes in this state. I recently viewed a movie about Arkansas and guess what? It made fun of the area in Arkansas when an actor drove off the shoulder of a main drag and found himself out in the middle of Deliverance country-which somehow has been supplanted to our state.

What's up with that?

Because we are surrounded by Grumpy Trolls, who are our politicians and the Good 'Ol Boys — both of which are heavily invested in antipathy and complacency and keeping our residents in poverty.

Grousing when you even suggest that the status quo is hum-ho.

Like, why does our educational system always get posted as 49th or 50th — regulary swapping positional status with Mississippi — in a drive to the bottom?

But we aren't supposed to bring up the sub-standard rating, don't you know? Oh, heavens no! Why, the teacher's union and their minions and accomplices in state government will sting you more than if you had stepped ankle-deep into a nest of fire ants.

And, how is it that real estate developments are built with under-sized roads that even the school buses will not traverse-they sit out on the main drag and have the children walk in from the projects to the bus instead, because they cannot turn around or back up without hitting a vehicle or a mailbox or sinking axledeep in a wet ditch. (The ditches being wet because the sub-standard water system or sewer/septic systems are defunct, backing up into them.) Why do industries here operate by producing human misery more than filling human needs, in order to meet their bottom lines? You bring it up however, and the local authorities declare that we cannot attract first-line tech jobs here because of the lower educational levels and training of our people.

More excuses.

So, why doesn't Arkansas Workforce help with all this?

Go down there and take a look around some day.

It's an office full of people reduced to a doing a jobposting service instead of a job-finding one. Heck, they are completely redundant if that is all they can accomplish! We already have an Indeed website on the Internet that posts the exact positions they do: You know… the fry cooks, the truck drivers, and forklift operator ones you see there… all those wonderful positions at minimum wage, contract work, temporary work, part-time work with little or no benefits and no future.

It doesn't get better than that, does it, Grumpy Trolls?

According to you, that is.

Simply put, there is no guidance coming from our so-called leadership. But, really, you would think they would be right once in a while. After all, a stopped clock is right twice a day and even a blind squirrel might find a nut with enough luck.

Yet, here we sit. Grumpy Trolls in charge; no jobs, no opportunities. (Which is why they changed the state slogan of Arkansas from 'Land of Opportunity' to 'The Natural State.' That way, you don't have to do squat if it is a natural statejust watch the thorn trees and crabgrass grow. That's natural, you see. Just sit on your butt on the front porch, sip your Mint Julep and watch that grass grow.) Too bad jobs don't grow on their own… like grass, right?

That way the Grumpy Trolls wouldn't have to do anything.

Wait a minute… they don't do anything NOW.

But, I repeat myself.