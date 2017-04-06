Smith new mayor of Earle

Former city chief returns to post after tight runoff win

news@theeveningtimes.com

Voters in Earle are placing their trust in a long-time former mayor to help turn the city around.

Sherman Smith, who was mayor from 1985-2006, edged businesswoman Judy Wiley, who was making her first bid for public office, 272-266 in Tuesday’s run-off. Smith will fill the remaining year and a half of Carolyn Jones’s term. Jones was recalled in November after two controversial years as mayor.

He thanked the voters and said he is looking forward to the challenge.

“I am grateful to the people of Earle who put their confidence in me,” Smith said. “I think I have the skill-set and wherewithal to meet that challenge.”

Earle has seen its population steadily shrink, housing and infrastructure continue to crumble due to neglect, and its finances deteriorate.

Smith finished second to Wiley in the March 14 special election 170 to 158 among seven candidates who ran, but neither garnered enough to avoid a run off.

Only three votes separated the two candidates after early voting and absentee ballots were released.

Wiley took the early vote 39 to 33, but Smith narrowed the difference 17 to 14 in the absentee count.

Wiley added 11 more votes to her lead when the City Hall precincts were announced with a 160 to 149 margin, but was outpolled 73 to 53 at the St.

Luke’s precinct to give Smith the victory.

Wiley thanked her supporters and said she enjoyed campaigning.

“For the first time running I’m pleased with how I did,” Wiley said. “I’m happy for Sherman and just glad that it is over.”

Smith campaigned on a pledge to beautify the city, step up code enforcement, improve housing opportunities, more activities for senior citizens, and to get citizens more involved in civic affairs.

Smith said one of his first acts will be to assess the city’s finances, but said he will take his time to fill the vacant police chief’s job.

“We’re going to have to take a look at everything to make sure our budget is stabilized so we can sustain ourselves,” Smith said. “I haven’t given much thought to that (police chief) yet. There is no need to rush. I’m going to take my time and make sure we get somebody who is fair.”

Smith said he also doesn’t expect any controversy or infighting with the city council which was constant during Jones’s term.

“I never had any problems with anybody when I was there, and I don’t expect to this time,” Smith said.

Smith will continue to work part-time as a grant coordinator for East Arkansas Planning and Development District.

“I’ve been part-time since January,” Smith said. “I’m still very much a part of their staff. I just don’t go in every day. I may work

some more during grant season.” The Crittenden County Election Commission is expected

to certify the results

on Friday.

Smith’s first official city council meeting as mayor will be on April 11.

By Mark Randall