vacant police chief’s job.

“We’re going to have to take a look at everything to make sure our budget is stabilized so we can sustain ourselves,” Smith said. “I haven’t given much thought to that (police chief) yet. There is no need to rush. I’m going to take my time and make sure we get somebody who is fair.”

Smith said he also doesn’t expect any controversy or infighting with the city council which was constant during Jones’s term.

“I never had any problems with anybody when I was there, and I don’t expect to this time,” Smith said.

Smith will continue to work part-time as a grant coordinator for East Arkansas Planning and Development District.

“I’ve been part-time since January,” Smith said. “I’m still very much a part of their staff. I just don’t go in every day. I may work

some more during grant season.” The Crittenden County Election Commission is expected

to certify the results

on Friday.

Smith’s first official city council meeting as mayor will be on April 11.