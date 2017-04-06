Sports Briefs

Thursday, April 13, at 4:45 pm, at the Tilden Rogers Sports Complex. Help the 2017-2018 Varsity and Junior Varsity cheer squads kick off their year by performing with them at a Black Knights baseball game! Clinic cost includes learning a chant and dance, a photograph with the cheerleaders, a t-shirt, a snack, and one parent entry pass for the baseball game on April 13. Sign up by Thursday, April 6 at 3:30 pm. Questions, please e-mail cfogleman@wmcs.com.

Saturday, April 29, DBS will be hosting a “Race Against Child Abuse” 5K run/walk benefitting Children’s Advocacy Centers of Eastern Arkansas, a locally-based organization that promotes, assists, and supports the development and growth of every victim of child abuse. $25 to run, $20 to be a 'spirit runner' and $15 for children 6-12 years old. Register online a t https://racesonline.com/events /delta-beta-sigma-5k/participants.

