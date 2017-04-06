William Cheers living the dream with Game Warden job

Crittenden County jailer arrested

Stephens charged with furnishing prohibited items to inmates

ralphhardin@gmail.com A Crittenden County Detention Center jailer finds himself on the wrong side of the bars following his arrest Wednesday afternoon on charges of accepting money from inmates at the CCDC in exchange for contraband.

According to Sheriff Mike Allen, a warrant was issued Wednesday for the arrest of Cordney Stephens, 30, of West Memphis.

“At the time of the incident,” said Allen, “[Stephens] was employed as a jailer and was asked by an inmate to bring in some marijuana and tobacco into the jail for the inmate, and that he, the inmate, would pay him $60.” Allen said the agreement was allegedly made and the cash was exchanged.

Stephens was later found to have the cash on his person.

The investigation was conducted by Sheriff’s Office investigators in conjunction with Internal Affairs investigators. Allen said he was “very disappointed” by Stephens’ actions.

“But I am very upbeat about the Sheriff’s Department’s ability to investigate alleged misconduct and investigate its own,” Allen said. “I hope this sends a strong message that no one is above the law, and that if you violate the law, it doesn’t matter if you’re in uniform or in street clothes, you will be prosecuted.”

Stephens was formally charged with a felony count of Conspiracy to Furnish Prohibited Articles. The alleged incident occurred on Saturday, March 25, which originally resulted in Stephens being suspended from duty, which was then moved to termination following the investigation.

At the time of his firing, Stephens was a few weeks shy of his one-year anniversary of employment at the CCDC.

He is currently in custody awaiting arraignment, scheduled for today in West Memphis District Court.

By Ralph Hardin