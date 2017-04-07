Clapp back with Redbirds

Former Memphis Redbird and St. Louis Cardinal Stubby Clapp is back in Memphis, this time managing the team that made him a local legend

For the first time since 2003, Stubby Clapp is back in Memphis, wearing a Redbirds uniform. This time Clapp, who played for the Memphis Redbirds for four seasons from 19992003, takes the field as the club’s manager, a title which still astounds Clapp sometimes.

“It’s a little overwhelming at times when you walk into your manager’s office and you’re actually sitting in his desk,” Clapp said. “That’s cheif’s (Gaylen Pitts’) office. That’s cheif’s desk. So, for me, I feel honored. I feel privileged and I just want to try to uphold and take care of businesses like everyone else did.”

Clapp retired from playing the game for good in 2009, after he unretired in order to represent his home nation of Canada in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and being named to Canada’s roster for the 2009 World Baseball Classic. His managerial career began in 2011 with the Tri-City Valley Cats, single A affiliate of the Houston Astros.

During his playing career, Clapp spent most of his time in the minor leagues. However, Memphis’ former second baseman did play in 23 games with the St. Louis Cardinals during the 2001 season. Clapp believes that his experiences with jumping between AAA and the major leagues help him relate to the players that he now manages.

“I know what those guys feel,” Clapp said. “I understand that feeling of coming up and down. I understand that feeling of having a little bit of success, getting a cup of coffee, coming back and then trying to fight your way back into the big leagues. It’s not easy, you know? The old cliché is it’s easy to get there but it’s harder to stay. And there’s no truer saying because when you do get sent back down you’re like ‘Wow, it’s that quick.’ I remember those feelings. I remember trying to get things situated and trying to get back up there.”

While many Cardinals cherish the time they spent in Memphis, it can certainly be frustrating for any player who has had a taste of life in St. Louis to be sent back down to the AAA club. Players such as Tommy Pham pay tribute to that. Pham, who started in the outfield on opening day for the Cardinals last season, now starts in the Memphis outfield.

Clapp’s advice to any players who are dealing with the angst is to calm down and use their time in the Bluff City to work on their craft.

“Come down, gather your thoughts,” Clapp said. “Get composed and fix what you need to fix in order to be productive up there. That’s the whole goal, right? It’s not only to be productive up there for yourself but for St. Louis, for the team. You’re trying to be productive for an organization.”

Of course, with players being shuffled between St. Louis, Memphis and AA Springfield, keeping a core group of players together could cause problems for success at the AAA level in Memphis. That’s where Clapp’s experience as a player and knowledge as a manager could intertwine best for the Redbirds.

“I think that being able to relate to those guys and having good managers in my past is a good example to follow,” Clapp said. So, kind of being a players manager but yet taking care of business and getting it done the way it needs to be done. Number one is just the work. You got to keep these guys fresh and keep them honest on everything and all that. You just got to keep going. You got to keep the chemistry going and that depends on the clubhouse. That’s the important part.”

Clapp and the Redbirds take the field at AutoZone Park for the first time this regular season on April 11, against the Colorado Sky Sox. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

By Collins Peeples