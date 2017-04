Fishing is exercise, right?

OK, so you’re probably not going to burn a lot of calories casting a rod and reel, but at least this fella (bottom right) is out enjoying a nice spring day in the sun, so there’s bound to be some healthy living there. But for many, the nice weather earlier this week was an opportunity to head to Tilden Rodgers Park in West Memphis to take a stroll around Gammon Lake and enjoy the afternoon.

Photos by John Rech