Health Department Family Fun Day set for April 21

Community invited out for free health fair

The Crittenden County Health Department is gearing up for a day of family fun with a purpose behind it — promoting health and wellness.

“On behalf of Crittenden County Health Department we would like to invite everyone out to our WIC Family Fun and Community Health Fair,” said Crystal Moore, Crittenden County Administrator for the Arkansas Department of Health.

The event will be held on Friday, April 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Local Health Unit, 901 N. 7th Street, in West Memphis.

The fair wil focus on WIC (Women, Infants & Children) programs as well as other ADH health initiatives. In addition to free information and health screenings, the fair will include entertainment, a coloring station, nutritionbased games, musical chairs and free snacks.

Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, contact Crystal Moore, MPH, Crittenden County Administrator, at (870) 735-4334, or via email at Crystal.Moore@arkansas.g ov.

By Ralph Hardin