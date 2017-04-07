IHIOEOSCOIPE HOROSCOPE

SæMrdky, April S9 Mil AMIES (Mardn 21 to Apri

TAU1MJS (Aprffl 2 to May 2

CANOTE (Jen 21 to jMy ;

For Saturday, April 8, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) In the next few weeks, expect delays when it comes to financial matters. Checks in the mail will be late. Double-check all financial negotiations.

Today Mercury goes retrograde in your sign. Among other things, this will attract ex-partners and old friends back into your life. This also will promote errors, delays and mixed-up communication.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Any project that requires research will go well in the next few weeks, because you will find it easy to go 'backward' in order to learn information about something. In fact, secrets might come out.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) You will run into friends from your past during the next few weeks, either in person, email or snail mail. It's like your life will be a rerun throughout the next month.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Previous situations that you have encountered with parents and bosses from your past might appear back on your plate again. Expect to meet old bosses or authority figures during the next few weeks.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Travel might be delayed or postponed during the next few weeks. If you are traveling, double-check all details in order to avoid disappointment.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) The next few weeks are a good time to finish up old business regarding wills, inheritances, debt, taxes and shared property. This will go swiftly.

1.18

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Ex-spouses, ex-partners and old friends from your past will be back in your world in the next few weeks. Dress sharp, because living well is the best revenge.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Be prepared for mixed-up communication, lost paperwork and canceled meetings during the next few weeks. Just grin and bear it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Old flames from your past might be back in your life again in the next few weeks. Sometimes this is exciting – other times, not so much. (You'll find out.)

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Stock the fridge, because family you haven't seen for a while might be camped on your doorstep. Old repairs might need your attention at home.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) In the next two weeks, you will suffer from delays, transportation breakdowns, missed buses, confused communication and silly errors. Just cope as best you can. It's temporary.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are energetic and bold, and will not hesitate to go after what you want. You love to party and live the good life. Take advantage of opportunities that present themselves now, because this is the year you've been waiting for! For many, a major change will occur, perhaps as significant as what occurred around 2006. It's time to test your future!

YOU lOIRN TOBAYs

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)