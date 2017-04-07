Keep the faith and keep going

Personal Trainer I was in Walmart shopping and Mr. Butch, who always speaks to everyone, said, 'Son, I have been seeing your articles in the paper. I don't know what your mission is but keep it up.'

Sometimes we don't know what our mission is. We just have to keep the faith and keep going. So here we are! When I started my journey I was wearing an 8X shirt and 50-inch waist in slacks. I bought clothes at the big and tall stores. I also wore a hoodie to the gym daily — Partly because I wanted to try and sweat the weight off faster but largely because I was embarrassed of my size. I would put the hood on my head and my headphones in my ears and walk.

Back then we had the Walkman cassette player. One day, I was in the gym walking and had to flip the cassette. I heard this man tell another man that he bet I could eat 2 buckets of chicken in one sitting. Did that hurt? Yes, but largest thing it did was to increase my drive to better myself. Every time I saw him he would ask how was my weight. I would say I don't weigh myself to keep from giving the real reason. The gym scales only went up to 350 pounds and they wouldn't weigh me. He would ask if I was going to be able to keep it up. My reply was I am gonna try. Yeah, I would get mad, but I was raised to always be respectful of yourself and others. So I would just cuss him out in my mind, like you did your mom when she told you to do chores when you wanted to go play.

The flip side is it gave me enough fire to keep going. I want to point out a few things that will discourage you if you let them: 1. Don't ever let your size stop you from trying to take control of your life.

2. Don't be embarrassed coming to the gym — if anything be proud you made the decision.

3. Use every good and bad comment as wood for your fire. Everyday we get up and can take a breath is like having a birthday so celebrate by trying again.

We don't know what God has in His plan. My stepdad prayed every morning as soon as his feet hit the floor and thanked God for another day. So, I don't know my mission and I am thankful for God allowing me to live through the struggle, the

Evening Times for letting me share my story to help someone else, and for you reading my story.

Until Next Time!

Eating tip of the month: Use a smaller plate when preparing your meal so you want feel deprived of something you may want. Science behind this is that it helps reduce your calorie intake if you don't go back for seconds.

Tracy Evans is a personal trainer who is sharing the journey of his personal weight loss success story to inspire others to take that first step to a healthier lifestyle.

By Tracy Evans