Lady Devils defeat Marion in rivalry match

The West Memphis girls recorded a 1-0 victory over Marion thanks to a goal by T.K. Wesley inside one minute to play in the game. The Lady Devils were bolstered by the defensive play of goalie Rileigh Smith as well as strong play in the middle of the field by Rylee Elmorre, Paige Bowser and Tori Butler. Pictured: (left) Lady Devil T.K. Wesley, and (right) Marion’s Hailey Bass in action.

Photos by Billy Woods