Mud Island River Park Kickoff – Experience the River on the River!

A day of fun and games tomorrow

www.mudisland.com MEMPHIS – Mud Island River Park kicks off another great season Saturday.

The park will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For over 30 years, Mud Island River Park and the Mississippi River Museum have brought families to the banks of the Mississippi River. Founded in 1982, Mud Island River Park focuses on preservation of the natural and cultural history of the Lower Mississippi River Valley from prehistoric times to the present.

Mud Island River Park has an exciting season ahead. Visitors can look forward to enjoying the exceptional 18-gallery Mississippi River Museum and one-of-a-kind Riverwalk model. With over 5,000 artifacts and two full-scale boat models, the museum chronicles 10,000 years of the history of Ole Man River. The Riverwalk is a mile-long scale model of the mighty Mississippi River.

Mud Island River Park’s opening day will kick off with The Mud Island Games, a family-friendly game day featuring oversized versions of games like Snakes & Ladders and Jenga and a Twister Tournament. On Easter Sunday, Mud Island River Park will host an Easter event that includes an egg hunt and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Other special events this season include returning events such as the 4th of July Celebration and Fireworks Spectacular. And admission is free! Call Mud Island River Park at (901) 576-7241, or visit the Mud Island River Park website at www.mudisland.com for mor information.

From Carmen Jones