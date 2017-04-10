Arkansas set to phase out taxes on repair, replacement parts

Most states exempt from sales and use tax the sale of property and labor associated with the modification, partial replacement, and repair of manufacturing machinery and equipment. Other states apply a reduced tax rate to the sale of property and labor associated with the modification, partial replacement, and repair of manufacturing machinery and equipment.

Currently, repair parts for machinery and manufacturing are partially taxable under the state’s sales tax. The state currently refunds taxes paid on repair parts in excess of 4.875 percent, compared to the full tax rate of 6.5 percent.

The Arkansas Business and Economic Development Incentives Study conducted in 2006 classified Arkansas as the worst of the twelve states in the southeast region on the taxation of sales of industrial materials used in manufacturing. Alabama, Mississippi, North Carolina, and other states have phased in exemptions for sales of property and labor associated with the manufacturing machinery and equipment.

The taxation of inputs for businesses often leads to higher prices for consumers.

That is why we passed Act 465 during the most recent legislation session. In this legislation, taxes on replacement and repair parts for manufacturing would be limited to 3.875 percent on July 1, 2018, 2.875 percent on July 1, 2019, 1.875 percent on July 1, 2020, and 0.875 percent on July 1, 2021, with full elimination as of July 1, 2022.

We compensate this tax reduction, by eliminating Arkansas’s investment credit, known as InvestArk.

The final applications for that program will be taken this year.

The Tax Foundation has called this legislation a big first step in correcting our tax code. This legislation had bi-partisan support.

From State Representative Deborah Ferguson