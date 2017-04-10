Lady Blue Devils blast Osceola

WM softball bats come alive, score 29 to beat Lady Seminoles

WM School District The West Memphis Lady Devil softball team overcame a 13-0 first-inning deficit to post a 29-16 victory over Osceola last Thursday at Tilden Rodgers Complex.

Reagan Rushing was the winning pitcher in relief. Morgan Albers was the hitting star as she belted an inside-the-park home run for one of her five RBIs and four hits on the day.

Ivy Pulliam and Madison Wilkerson also stood out with three hits apiece while Kelli Kelley had two hits and a run batted in.

By Billy Woods