News Briefs

– Go ahead and start making Easter lunch or dinner plans! WMCS Booster Club are selling Boston Butts for $35. You can pick up the Boston Butts on Thursday, April 13th from 2:00 to 5:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale in the high school office, 1101 Missouri St., West Memphis. Call 870-4004000 to order.

• Crittenden County AARP Chapter #3502 – Meets every third Tuesday in the month. Meeting are held at the West Memphis Utility Building located at 604 E. Cooper in West Memphis from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Individuals age 50 and up are welcomed to attend and join the local chapter. Members are procided with extensive knowledge regarding Health Concerns, Legislative Informatikon, Community Service, and much more. A delicious lunch is always served.

• Holy Week Schedule – Monday, April 10 Trinity in the Fields Anglican Church, 100 E. Military Rd., Marion with speaker John Rech of New Hope Baptist Mission. Tuesday, April 11, Old St. Paul, 504 S. 8th St., West Memphis with speaker Horace Tipton, pastor of Trinity Church. Wednesday, April 12 First Baptist Church, 200 N. Missouri with speaker Frederick Anthony of Old St. Paul. Thursday, April 13 at First Presbyterian, 315 N. Missouri, West Memphis with speaker Gary Hair of Calvary Baptist. And Friday at Calvary Baptist, 1600 N. Avalon, West Memphis with speaker David Dobbs of First Presbyterian.

• United Auto Workers Retirees Meeting – Thursday, April 13 at 11:30 a.m. at the Grecian Steak House, 210 Airport Rd., Paragould. Robert Butler the Democratic candidate running against US Rep. Rick Crawford in Nov. 2018 will attend.

• I 40 Bridge Closure – Outside Westbound lane will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Friday

April 14 for routine inspections. The outside eastbound lane will be closed intermittently from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ending Friday, April 14. The inspection will also require outside eastbound and westbound lanes to be closed from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily on Saturday and Sunday April 8- 9.

• Hope House Food Giveaway – Thursday, April 13. To schedule, 870-7324902.

• 26th Annual Robert Stewart Memorial Easter Egg Hunt – Saturday, April 15 at 10 a.m. at the Crittenden County Boys and Girls Club, Worthington Park, West Memphis. Petting Zoo and Free Balloons. Egg hunt times 10:15 a.m. ages 1 to 3 years old, 10:30 a.m. ages 4 to 6 years old, 10:45 a.m. ages 7 to 8 years old and 11 a.m. ages 9 to 10 years old. Meet the Easter Bunny. Games and prizes provided by the Crittenden County Boys and Girls Club.

• Restoration Life Church Community Easter Egg Hunt – Saturday, April 15 at 166 Pine St., Marion. Registration begins at 9 a.m. The hunt starts at 10:30 a.m. Face painting, train rides, free food, many prizes, inflatables, games and entertainment for ages 12 and under. Over 30,000 eggs.

• West Memphis Church of God – Spring Market Saturday, April 15 beginning at 8 a.m. at 311 W. Bond St., West Memphis. Bake Sale, lots of cakes, casseroles, pies and other yummy goodies. Tea Room, breakfast 8 to 10 a.m. Lunch at 11 a.m. Also featuring outside vendors: Home Decor, Wreaths, Handmade Goods, Burlap Door Hangers, Wood Art, LulaRoe & more!

• DeltaARTS – “Hello, Shakespeare!” Public performance on Friday, April 21.

• 2nd Annual Sultana Heritage Festival – Saturday, April 22, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Marion Courthouse Square – Free Admission. Historical festival to commemorate the 152nd anniversary of the Sultana Steamboat Disaster. Lecture series, living history portrayers, Civil War era music and food. For more information contact Tracy Brick at 870-739-6041 or tracy.brick@marionarkansas.o r g

The Wonder City Boys and Girls Club – Afterschool atrisk program will run from through May 26, 2017, Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. Dinners and snacks will be served. This program is free for youth age 5 to 18. The West Memphis Learning Center in Edmondson will also provide an afterschool program with dinner and snacks.

• Art on the Levee at Waverly – DeltaARTS pARTy that benefits the arts education programs of DeltaARTS while offering Southern-fried hospitality at the beautiful home and grounds of Jerri and Pat Chase at Waverly Plantation (7250 Waverly Rd.) in Proctor. Also features live music, Gus’s Fried Chicken with all the trimmings, a silent auction of artwork from more than 30 area artists and tours of the historic plantation April 29 from 5 p.m. ‘till…

• Mandatory Boating Education Course – Monday, May 1 and Tuesday May 2, 2017 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Angels Way Baptist Church, Marion. Anyone born after Dec. 31, 1985 must take and pass an approved Arkansas Game and Fish Boating Education Course and carry proof that he or she satisfactorily completed the course in order to operate a motorboat in Arkansas. For more information call Loren Strickland at 870-702-1997.

• McNeil/Crawfordsville School Biannual Reunion – Memorial Day Weekend Friday, May 26 through Sunday, May 28 at the Clarion Hotel, 2007 South Service Road, West Memphis. Picnic 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Old Crawfordsville Gymnasium McNeil Campus, 2260 Old Hwy. 64B, Crawfordsville. For more information call Carloss Richardson Guess at 870-636-0419, Helen Ward Watson at 901-345-7243, Evelyn Smith Donnerson at 870-945-2363, Gabriel Kenyatta at 901-867-9955, Darlene J. Boykin at 870-8235205, Corine Miller at 870823-5954 or the webside: McNeil-Crawfordsville reunion or faceback page.

• Avondale Kindergarten Early Registration – For 2017-18 school year at 1402 Crestmere, West Memphis during the Parent-Teacher Conferences 4 to 7:30 p.m. Registration will continue through May during regular school hours. For questions call 870-735-4588 or the Marion School website at msd3.org. Children must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2017.

• Avondale ABC Pre-School Applications 2017-2018 – taking applications for the school year. The ABC Pre-School is part of the Marion School District but is located at 1402 Crestmere in West Memphis. Applicants must be four years old on or before Aug. 1, 2017 and must live in the Marion School District. Applications will be accepted until all 60 slots are filled. The applications will also be available online at msd3.oer.

• Marion School District School Choice – Marion School District participates in the Arkansas Public School Choice Act of 2015. The Act allows parents to apply for admission for their child to attend a school in any district beyond the one in which the parent resides. If a student desires to attend a school in a nonresident district, the student’s parent shall submit an application to the nonresident district. The application must be postmarked no later than

May 1 of the year in which the pupil would begin the fall semester at the nonresident district. Applications may be obtained at Marion School District office, 200 Manor St., Marion. The deadline is May 1.

