Oh, that blessed time we call Easter and what it means

Local Commentary I know that it seems like for some of us we just celebrated Easter and that should tell you just how fast time is getting away from us because we will do it again in just six days.

My feelings by being a Christian are that we should celebrate it everyday because of what it means. But I also know that for the most of us it want get celebrated at all now or anytime in the future and with the world the way it is today it shouldn't surprise any of us, Christian or not. With the add-ons that over time we have added to the Easter holiday such as egg hunting and Easter bunnies and now we see all these Easter trees that a lot of people decorate today with eggs no less.

So the meaning that some of us have about Easter is so different than a lot of others. Sometime we get so caught up in the date instead of the deed and what that was all about so as we go on down life's road and we change it a little bit every year and I know for some of us it is sad but never the less it happens and we just keep moving on.

Let me tell you how I think about Easter and that would be the day that Jesus was nailed to the cross there was partying going on all over Satan's world especially the ones that followed him and if you look around you today it still takes place. Then as he hung there hour after hour in such pain and agony and every moment he came closer and closer to death Satan became more and more jubilant and the excitement must have been totally overwhelming to him and him thinking the day had come that he was finally through with this guy.

But God had already made other plans and they didn't include Satan being the victor in this happening that was taking place that day. Old Satan had dreamed about this day for ages and for it to be here and he be a part of it was just great and was the icing on the cake for him.

Then as we go on into the day and Jesus gets closer to death we start to notice that a lot of the people there were getting excited also and as they say could smell the blood in the water.

You remember when this all started a great number of people was shouting to let a harden criminal go that was guilty of a lot of crimes and kill this innocent man and you also remember that the one that had the power to let him live thought he washed his hands of the whole affair because it was the people and not him that was sending this man to the cross but he only lied to himself.

Now we are late in the day and the last of Jesus' strength was fading fast and then we get down to that last few breaths and we hear those beautiful words that should bring such happiness to all of us that have freely taken that gift that was so unselfishly given and those words being “It Is Finished” and his head fell forward and he died, now I do know that a lot of people think that this was just the start of what we also had to do by accomplishing a certain amount of things to share in this gift but with my reading of his word with the heart and with prayer it meant just what he said, it is all finished and I don't remember him saying that there were still a lot of things that we had to do in order to get this free gift.

Now I believe at that very moment when he breathed his last breath old Satan just about lost it and happiness just overwhelmed him with him thinking that he waited for so many thousands of years and it was finally here. Now here is where the heart breaker for old Satan slaps him right upside his head and that would be God the father had a plan and always remember this when God puts a plan together it always works out just like he wants it to especially when that plan is put together with God's pure love.

It makes me think of a TV show a few years ago where the famous line from the show was I love it when a plan comes together now I know that a lot of you don't remember the show but I think that some of you do so I believe that old Satan more than likely had joy all over hell at that moment and he was so sure that he had finally won the battle that he had been fighting for so long. But just three short days later something happened that brought all kinds of singing and rejoicing all over Heaven where the angles were singing and praising God like never before.

Now this happening that took place was the greatest thing that could ever happen for you and me simply because it gave us the opportunity to go be with the father in heaven with the path going right through this man called Jesus when we leave this world. One of the greatest things about this gift is it don't cost you or me one thing other than to tell him you are sorry for all the things that you have done in your life that was against him and how much you love him and believe in him and it come from your heart then he will willingly hand over that gift and insert the third part of the trinity into your heart which is the Holy Spirit and this is without any conditions that you would ever have to perform in order to get it.

Now I know that some might be reading this and saying this guy is so far off base and you just can't understand where he even comes up with this. But all I'm saying is for you to be very careful that you don't take anything away that was done on that cross that day and the three days that followed. The angles were sent from heaven to roll that great stone away from that tomb and then step back and let God's gift to all mankind come forth so be vey careful how you intrepid all of these happenings.

Always remember this — he doesn't need you, but you need him more than anything in your complete life. So, God bless all of you, and may you think hard about this free gift, and if you don't have it, consider it with all your heart, because the alternative is a very heartbreaking thing, and that thing will last for ever also.

Bill McFerrin is a West Memphis man with some things to say and a certain way of saying them.

By Bill McFerrin