Our View

Illegally picket, you’ll get a ticket!

Picketers, protesters, agitators as well as paid organizers need not come to Arkansas to stir up trouble, for it they do choose to block our Interstates, or engage in mass picketing in certain public locations they’ll find themselves being hauled off to the hoosegow, sort of.

With the stroke of a pen Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed into law at the conclusion of this year’s legislative session a measure that creates the offense of “unlawful mass picketing.”

Unfortunately, the mediocre punishment for breaking this law is simply a misdemeanor, which we know most experienced trouble-makers will simply find amusing and ignore.

The only question we have to ask is why and the heck go through motion of passing such a needed law to deal with a growing problem knowing, full and well, the punishment is inadequate and ineffective.

Under this “toothless” bill, “mass picketing” would be defined as the assembly of people picketing or demonstrating at or near a business, school or private facility.

Now then, the crime is defined as a person who knowingly engages in mass picketing that obstructs access to the pursuit of lawful work or employment or obstructs the entrance or exit from a workplace or the free use of roads, railways, airports or other means of travel.

The definition of the crime also includes involvement in mass picketing that obstructs the entrance or exit of a private residence or includes a threat of violence or intimidation in the vicinity of that residence.

Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, sponsor of Senate Bill 550, made it clear that this law would not apply to anyone validly exercising his or her rights as guaranteed by the U.S. or Arkansas Constitution.

We know of no one who opposes the right to lawfully gather for the sole purpose of exercising their First Amendment rights but, as we all know from recent protests that have led to violence, disobedience and destruction of property, these rights have been terribly abused.

While we believe Sen. Garner’s intent is highly appropriate considering the situation, his bill is nothing more than a paper tiger and toothless when it comes to addressing criminal behavior.

Trained protesters and radical organizations, such as Black Lives Matter, will not be intimidated by this law and will turn their noses up to authority when they are hell bent on creating deliberate and intentional havoc and civil disobedience.

We know for a fact that when there were indications from instigators to block Interstate 40 in West Memphis several months ago West Memphis Police, along with scores of other law enforcement officers were ready and prepared to address the situation based on existing laws.

We expect Sen. Garner and other lawmakers will soon find that the next time there is another mass picketing situation resulting in property damage or major disruption this law they passed will have to be amended to make the punishment equal to the offense. A simple misdemeanor makes this law ineffective.