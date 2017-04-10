Pats’ bats heat up in Paragould

During a double- header Tuesday night, the Marion Patriots drove in a total of 28 runs, sweeping the twogame series against the Rams

sports@theeveningtimes.com

The Marion Patriots (7-9 overall, 2-1 6A/5A-3 Conference) swept through Paragould, winning both games against the Paragould Rams (1-13, 1-6) last week and scoring their most and second most single- game runs in the process.

The Patriots drove in 15 runs in their first game against the Rams, which the Pats won 15-5, and then 13 more later the same evening in game two between the teams, which Marion won 13-4. Executing offensive goals at the plate allowed the Pats bats to heat up, according to Marion head coach Daniel Kelley.

“We have three goals when we go to the plate,” Kelley said. “We want to go to the plate with confidence, hit the baseball hard and then you have to be willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win.” Collin Carpenter started the first game for Marion and settled down nicely after running into some trouble during a five-run Paragould half of the first inning. The Patriots senior regrouped and cruised the next two innings before giving way to Braeden Wolford who pitched a scoreless remainder of the game.

Peyton Lawhon then manned the rubber for the Patriots to start off the second game and pitched until his team gave him a nine run, 13-4, advantage. Heath Stephenson came on in relief, striking out five of the final six Paragould batters.

The key to the successful pitching for Marion, according to Kelley, is commanding the location of pitches. Kelley says that Marion doesn’t have anybody who throws the ball extremely fast. So, being able to place pitches in the right spot over the plate is crucial for the pitching rotation.

“We just don’t have a big velocity guy,” Kelley said. “When you don’t have a big velocity guy, you just have to make due with what you’ve got and we’ve got good competitive high school kids.”

Kelley continued on the importance of maintaining location.

“We want balls down and away,” Kelley said. “Most high school kids can’t keep their hands back long enough to drive a ball that’s down and away to the opposite field. They get anxious. They get out in front and hit slow ground balls to the shortstop or lazy fly balls. Most high school kids make those plays. But, if you leave a pitch in the middle of the zone where a kid can handle it, most high school hitters hit those balls hard. If we had a kid who threw 90 mph we might throw up in the zone. We just have to be smart, crafty pitchers and stay down in the zone. You can’t help that if you can’t throw the ball 90 mph. But, that doesn’t mean you cant be a good high school pitcher” Whatever the Patriots have been doing this year, it’s working. The Patriots, who have won seven games as of last Wednesday, have already more than doubled their three-win total of last season. Kelley attributes Marion’s success so far to teammates caring about one another and taking the field with confidence.

“We spent a lot of time in the offseason talking about how important it is to be a good teammate,” Kelley said. “We read a book called ‘Teammates Matter’. They had book study chapters every week and had to answer questions on it. It was very important for me that they do it and it be important to them. They’re teammates should be important to them. They should want to work hard and to not let their teammates down. We’ve done that pretty well so far this season for the most part.”

Now with several wins under their belts and a confidence in each other, the Patriots take the field with an expectation to win no matter who they play. “You have to walk out there with confidence against anybody,” Kelley said. “It shouldn’t matter who you play. You’re going to walk out there to compete and win. You can be playing the New York Yankees but you’re still supposed to go out there and compete. That’s high school sports. You go out there to compete and be the best.”

The Marion Patriots look to earn another victory tomorrow night as the Marion team hosts the Jonesboro Hurricane (16-2, 5-0). First pitch in Marion is slated for 4:30 p.m.

By Collins Peeples