Time to let him in: No need to bury Bonds

All- time home run leader Barry Bonds deserves to be inducted into baseball’s Hall of Fame

sports@theeveningtimes.com

The debate over whether or not Barry Bonds should be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame can be answered with one simple question.

Can you tell the story of baseball without him? The record book would say no. Bonds, a seven-time National League MVP as well as the game’s current all-time home run leader with 762 long balls in his career, is at the top of the list of nearly every meaningful offensive statistic category.

Bonds holds the career record for both unintentional and intentional walks (2,558 and 688 respectively). He set the record for single season home runs with 73 in 2000. The former Pittsburgh Pirate and San Francisco Giant played in the 10th most games of alltime (2,986) during his 22- year career as well as appeared in 14 All-Star games. Bonds is also third in the history of baseball in runs scored (2,227) as well as fifth in the game in runs batted in (1,996).

Bonds talents were not just at the plate, however.

He single-handily created the 500-500 club by hammering out 500 home runs and stealing 500 bases in his career and Bonds also received eight Gold Gloves for his stellar defensive performance in the outfield.

It’s unarguable that Bond’s possessed hall of fame talent. The argument is: Did he break the rules of baseball by taking, or at the very least being linked to, steroids?

If he did break the rules of baseball in 2000 when he set the single-season home run record, they were unwritten rules. Steroid testing was not implemented in the game until 2004 when then present (and ironically now hall of fame inducted) commissioner Bud Selig created the steroid testing policy that the MLB has in place today.

Still, people may cry, “He cheated! Keep him out.”

Logically speaking then, no player who has ever cheated should be allowed into the hall. Hall of fame pitcher Gaylord Perry may care to disagree. Perry, who admitted to doctoring baseballs in order to be a more effective pitcher, was inducted into the baseball shrine in 1991.

The fact is this, we will never truly know who all used performance enhancing drugs during the “steroid era” of baseball.

In fact, esteemed baseball writer Buster Olney who covered baseball during the rampant span of drug use claims that one of his biggest professional mistakes was focusing on specific players who might’ve been using steroids during the time when, in fact, almost everybody was doing so.

And several players from the “steroid era” of the game have already been inducted into baseball’s shrine.

Although now hall-offamers Jeff Bagwell, Craig Biggio and Mike Piazza were never formally charged with any crimes, the majority of their hallof- fame careers took place during the time in baseball when steroids were known to be rampant and untested for. And, this deserves repeating, former commissioner Selig now resides in the hall. Selig commissioned the MLB during the years where Sammy Sosa, Mark McGwire, Roger Clemens and other known steroid-takers ruled the sport.

Again, can baseball simply choose to ignore such a great portion of its history? It certainly didn’t feel it could ignore another dark era of the game when discrimination caused the need for the Negro League. Eighteen Negro League players now have places in the hall, recognizing another time in which the game of baseball was not played ethically.

The real problem for Bonds is, in fact, that it’s not fans but the Baseball Writers Association of America that votes on whether or not players should grace the hall of fame and Bonds history with the media is unflattering at best.

However, it’s not media but fans who flock to the hall every year to reminisce in the greatness of the game’s best players.

So, let the fans decide if Bonds belongs or not.

That’s how former homerun king Hank Arron feels.

As Bonds approached Arron’s all-time home run record in 2007, Arron told reporters that “recognition and respect should be determined by fans.”

Whether you agree with inducting Bonds into the National Baseball Hall of Fame or not, his chances of getting in are increasing. Bonds received 53.8 percent of the votes from the BBWAA in 2017, compared to 44.3 percent of votes in 2016. Players are required to garner 75 percent of the total votes from the BBWAA to be inducted into the shrine. With five more years of eligibility on the ballot, the odds are stacked in Bonds favor.

By Collins Peeples “Peeples” Court

By Collins Peeples