A lot of wind, not many fish

High winds kept all but the most persistent anglers away from Tilden Rodgers Park Sunday afternoon. Even the popular pavilion was empty.

Times Outdoors Columnist This has been one of the windiest springs I can remember. Every time I try to go fishing, the wind is waiting for me at the lake. This last week has been cold enough for a fire in the fireplace, and just enough rain to make it unpleasant on the lake. Fishermen seldom do well in high winds because you can not fish where you want to and it almost impossible to get the bait in the right places.

I fished some small private ponds and the fishing was not as good as last week. Don Brawley and I fished Porter Lakes and caught only three nice crappie. Other boats on the lake were cussing the wind and there were not many fish in the cooler. We stopped by Game & Fish ramp at Horseshoe and there were several boats because of a bass tournament. Several fishermen had given up due to the rough waters. Going into this full moon, the bream should be on the beds and this signals the start of great spring fishing. Sunday afternoon I drove up to Tilden Rogers Park to visit with the fishermen. The wind was blowing so badly that there were only a half dozen people fishing on the lake. The lake was white capping. I did visit with Sgt. Sidney Larry who works at the East Arkansas Correction Unit near Brickey’s. He had caught only three small bream. I wandered over and visited with the Scott family and he had a nice catfish. He said was waiting for another to have enough for supper. There were no fishermen at the pier. That is very unusual for a Sunday afternoon.

Turkey season started on Monday, but I have not had any reports of gobblers being called in. There are two turkey zones so be sure you read the Game & Fish rule book. If you got that long beard, send me some pictures and details on the hunt. A turkey gobbler is a real trophy. Remember to put that tag on the bird before you pick him up. The wardens are serious about that rule.

On a positive note, frog season opens on April 15, 2017 and the season goes until late fall. Froggin’ can be done by boat or just walking or wading. Most frog hunters use a gig but a lot of folks use their bear hands. We call this grabbin’ and that is way Dr. Keith and I like to do it. Almost all the ditches and sloughs in Crittenden County have frogs, but make sure you have permission to go on private property. A good frog is 12-16 inches long from nose to toes and a real monster is 20 inches or longer. The legs are generally the part eaten, but on super big frogs, the front legs can be eaten and are just as good as the hind legs. Fry up a mess of legs after soaking them in salt water, add hush puppies and fries and it is a supper fit to brag about. The limit is 18 frogs per person and goes from noon to noon.

Send me some pictures and stories proving that Papa Duck knows nothing about fishing. Don’t forget the ASK THE GAME WARDEN. We all have questions about hunting and fishing. It might save you a ticket! The kids really like to see their pictures in the paper, so be sure to take them. Lakeside Taxidermy appreciates you business. We offer fast service at a reasonable price.

Papa Duck Lakeside Taxidermy 870-732-0455 or 901-4823430 jhcriner@hotmail.com

Submitted photos

By John Criner